ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback! And if you feel like celebrating (it's the season, after all), this winter sale is one you don't want to miss. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 50% off.

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of cozy but on-trend pieces. The winter sale boasts everything from chunky sweaters, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic coats (nylon puffers, fur-lined parkas and wool-blend dusters are just the tip of their styles) -- everything you need to get you through this holiday season looking impossibly stylish.

Don't forget to look at the awesome, expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures. There's a fit for everyone.

Don't wait too long. These products are flying off the shelves. Plus, today is the last day for an additional 15% off all outerwear, so you can ensure you're getting the best prices on all your winter wares. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch winter sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.

A&F 3-in-1 Parka Abercrombie & Fitch A&F 3-in-1 Parka Get three looks for the price of one with this extra warm parka with removable faux fur vest. Take off the fur-lined hood for a more utilitarian look, or wear the faux fur vest alone. $240 $143 Buy Now

Oversized Puffer Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Puffer When the weather outside is frightful, this wind and water resistant puffer will help you stay dry and cozy. $180 $92 Buy Now

Boyfriend Flannel Abercrombie & Fitch Boyfriend Flannel Whether you're picking the perfect tree or cozied up on the couch, this oversized flannel fits any occasion. $59 $45 Buy Now

Vegan Leather Mini Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Mini Skirt This super chic faux leather mini skirt is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Wear it with a knit or bodysuit and throw on your fave pair of boots! $55 $35 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG) Buy Now

Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit This twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit comes in stunning red and dark evergreen. It's the statement piece you've been looking for for this year's holiday parties. $120 $80 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG) Buy Now

Drapey Trench Coat Abercrombie & Fitch Drapey Trench Coat Score this classic trench coat to keep you cute and cozy on even the chilliest days. $140 $119 Buy Now

