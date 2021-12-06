Shopping

Chic Wardrobe Essentials We're Buying From Abercrombie's Winter Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback! And if you feel like celebrating (it's the season, after all), this winter sale is one you don't want to miss. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 50% off.

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of cozy but on-trend pieces. The winter sale boasts everything from chunky sweaters, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic coats (nylon puffers, fur-lined parkas and wool-blend dusters are just the tip of their styles) -- everything you need to get you through this holiday season looking impossibly stylish.

Don't forget to look at the awesome, expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures. There's a fit for everyone.

Don't wait too long. These products are flying off the shelves. Plus, today is the last day for an additional 15% off all outerwear, so you can ensure you're getting the best prices on all your winter wares. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch winter sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below. 

Short Wool-Blend Dad Coat
Wool Blend Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short Wool-Blend Dad Coat
You don't have to sacrifice style for warmth during the long winter months with this ultra-chic wool-blend coat.
$200$102
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
Sweetheart Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
We're obsessed with this top. With its puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline, it's the perfect centerpiece for any holiday outfit.
$65$48
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Parka
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Get three looks for the price of one with this extra warm parka with removable faux fur vest. Take off the fur-lined hood for a more utilitarian look, or wear the faux fur vest alone. 
$240$143
Oversized Cable Crew Sweater
Cable Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Cable Crew Sweater
This sophisticated cable-knit pairs perfectly with your favorite jeans or leggings.
$89$67
Oversized Puffer
Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Puffer
When the weather outside is frightful, this wind and water resistant puffer will help you stay dry and cozy.
$180$92
Scoopneck Corset Sweater Top
Scoopneck Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Scoopneck Corset Sweater Top
Try on a new style with this body-hugging scoopneck sweater top, guaranteed to pair perfectly with high-waisted denim or even leather!
$59$45
Oversized Shirt Jacket
Oversized Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Shirt Jacket
This 90s-chic Oversized Shirt Jacket covers everything. Pair it with jeans to make any outfit immediately stylish.
$120$80
Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Mockneck Bodysuit
Mockneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Mockneck Bodysuit
Make any outfit more polished and chic with this mockneck bodysuit.
$45$33
Faux Fur Aviator Jacket
Fur Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Faux Fur Aviator Jacket
Winter white has never been more glam. Spruce up any holiday look with this luxe fur coat.
$200$119
Boyfriend Flannel
Flannel Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Boyfriend Flannel
Whether you're picking the perfect tree or cozied up on the couch, this oversized flannel fits any occasion.
$59$45
90s Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
90s Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
90s Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
The chambray shirt is one of those reappearing 90s trends we can't get enough of. 
$65$48
Grateful Dead Split-Hem Tunic Crew Sweatshirt
Band Tunic
Abercrombie & Fitch
Grateful Dead Split-Hem Tunic Crew Sweatshirt
This cozy Grateful Dead tunic is so hot right now, it's flying off the shelves. Get it before it's gone!
$65$48
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are smaller at the waist (goodbye waist gaps!) and roomier on the hips and thighs. This light-wash skinny jean with knee rip will easily become your go-to denim. 
$90$75
Cutout Elevated Knit Midi Dress
Cutout Elevated Knit Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cutout Elevated Knit Midi Dress
Can't get enough of Kate Hudson's cut out dress from the Venice Film Festival? Try this sexy toned-down version, currently on clearance for an extra 15% off.
$79$40 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG)
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Enjoy the resurgence of Y2K trends this winter with this boot-cut flare jean. Don't worry, this one has a high-rise waist in case you're not into the comeback of the low-rise. 
$99$84 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG)
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
This super chic faux leather mini skirt is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Wear it with a knit or bodysuit and throw on your fave pair of boots! 
$55$35 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG)
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
This twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit comes in stunning red and dark evergreen. It's the statement piece you've been looking for for this year's holiday parties.
$120$80 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG)
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
This luxe crepe midi dress in muted sage hue is as elegant as it is interesting. It's another perfect holiday party look!
$110$70 (AND EXTRA 15% OFF IN BAG)
High Rise Skinny Jeans
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Black jeans are a staple for every season. The front slit hem adds a trendy look to this classic high-waist jean. 
$89$75
Drapey Trench Coat
Drapey Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drapey Trench Coat
Score this classic trench coat to keep you cute and cozy on even the chilliest days. 
$140$119

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Tory Burch Winter Sale -- Save Up to 70% Off

Shop the Coach Winter Sale -- Save 50% Off

Yes, The Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Still On! Shop Our Stylish Picks from Marc Jacobs, Madewell and More