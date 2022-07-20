Coach cued the fireworks with a major summer sale earlier this month and now you still have a chance to save big on the Coach bags and accessories you've been eyeing. If you're looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag deal, the Coach Sale is taking 50% off every single sale style, including best-selling bags, shoes, and clothing. No code is needed to unlock these major savings, but the sale is only here for a limited time, so act fast to score your favorite Coach styles for half price.

Shop 50% off Coach

The Coach sale has newly marked-down styles discounted even further, too. With deals better than outlet prices, there are must-have bags under $250. In addition to further reducing the prices of hundreds of items, Coach put internet-loved bags like the Willow Tote 24 and the Alana Tote on sale. Trendy shoulder bags are on sale, like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag worn by Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, so we've rounded up the best summer savings to take advantage of below.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Sale to refresh your summer wardrobe.

Tyler Carryall Coach Tyler Carryall The Tyler Carryall is the bag to get you through a day at the office with a center zip compartment that can hold your laptop and multifunctioning pockets for your cellphone and other necessities. $350 $175 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Channel This Summer's Hottest Trend—Barbiecore—With These 15 Pieces

The Best Perfumes for Women — Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Dior, Gucci & More

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

20 of the Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today

Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer