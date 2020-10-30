Looking for a fashionable gift for a fashionable friend? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide, and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands.

To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop.

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion holiday gifts from Amazon ahead.

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $88.06 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Gucci Amazon Square Sunglasses Gucci These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $375 $174.09 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. REGULARLY $65 $49.99 at Amazon

Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Tory Burch Amazon Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Tory Burch These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. $86.82 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. REGULARLY $150 $129.97 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $117.23 at Amazon

Mini Small Square Stud Earrings Kate Spade Nordstrom Mini Small Square Stud Earrings Kate Spade Small colorful studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. REGULARLY $32.00 $15.90 at Nordstrom

Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. $149.95 at Amazon

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Amazon Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.95 $127.13 at Amazon

Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon/Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $175 $110 at Amazon

Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Amazon Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey. REGULARLY $40.49 $26.13 at Amazon

Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant The Drop Amazon Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant The Drop On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands. $44.90 at Amazon

Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Amazon Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi. $49 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling. REGULARLY $429 $135.10 at Amazon

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. $154 at Amazon

Time Teller Nixon Amazon Time Teller Nixon A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. REGULARLY $100 $68.12 at Amazon

Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Fjallraven Amazon Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Fjallraven Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack. $58.99 at Amazon

Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress Modecrush Amazon Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress Modecrush An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions. $26.99 at Amazon

Sign up for more gifting ideas! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

159 Holiday Gifts You Can Shop at the Amazon Sale -- Post Prime Day 2020

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gifts for Under $100

The Best Holiday Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gifts for Beauty to Shop at Amazon -- OPI, Tarte & More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Holiday Gifts for Under $50

Holiday Gifts for Under $200 at Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon