Holiday Gift Guide: Holiday Gifts in Fashion From Amazon -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More
Looking for a fashionable gift for a fashionable friend? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide, and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands.
To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop.
Browse through our top picks of the best fashion holiday gifts from Amazon ahead.
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last.
Gift this stunning lavender lace bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty, designed by Rihanna.
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last.
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps.
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look.
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar.
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!
Small colorful studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels.
UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper.
With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.
These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.
On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands.
Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi.
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole.
This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.
An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions.
