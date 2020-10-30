Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide: Holiday Gifts in Fashion From Amazon -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon fashion gifts 1280
Amazon

Looking for a fashionable gift for a fashionable friend? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide, and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands. 

To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop. 

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion holiday gifts from Amazon ahead. 

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York

The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty bra and panty
Amazon
Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian
Savage X Fenty

Gift this stunning lavender lace bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty, designed by Rihanna

BRA
UNDERWEAR

Square Sunglasses
Gucci
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Gucci

These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $375

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel

This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 

REGULARLY $65

Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Amazon
Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch

These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 

Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG

A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 

REGULARLY $150

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!

ORIGINALLY $198

Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade

Small colorful studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. 

REGULARLY $32.00

Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG

UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. 

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Amazon
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit

With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.

REGULARLY $159.95

Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $175

Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Amazon
Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual

Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.

REGULARLY $40.49

Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
The Drop
The Drop Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
Amazon
Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
The Drop

On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands. 

Velvet Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Velvet Knotted Headband
Amazon
Velvet Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi

Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi. 

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci

Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.

REGULARLY $429

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 

Time Teller
Nixon
Nixon Time Tellerv
Amazon
Time Teller
Nixon

A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 

REGULARLY $100

Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven mini backpack
Amazon
Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven

Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.

Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Modecrush
Modecrush Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Amazon
Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Modecrush

An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions.

