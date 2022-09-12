Shopping

J.Crew Is Taking Up to 90% Off Fall Fashion: Shop Dresses, Boots, Sweaters and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Courtesy of J.Crew

The cool-casual brand J.Crew is bringing fall fashion deals you don't want to miss. Right now, J.Crew is offering up to 90% off fall fashion items including cardigans, sweaters, jeans, dresses, boots, jackets, hats, and more. Using the promo code FLASH, shoppers will get additional savings on top of full-priced and markdown styles.

Shop J.Crew's Sale

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.

Double Tie-back Metallic Linen Dress
Double Tie-back Metallic Linen Dress
J.Crew
Double Tie-back Metallic Linen Dress

Make a statement this upcoming fall and holiday season with this double tie-back metallic linen dress. 

$298$149
Tissue Turtleneck
Tissue Turtleneck
J.Crew
Tissue Turtleneck

Your fall wardrobe isn't complete without a turtleneck. Available in 11 different colors, you're sure to find the perfect hue to pair with any outfit.

$40$20
Stretch Corduroy Mini Skirt
Stretch corduroy mini skirt
J.Crew
Stretch Corduroy Mini Skirt

Nothing screams fall more than corduroy. A short skirt that can be worn with our without tights during the cooler days. 

$118$59
Puff-sleeve Satin-back Crepe Top
Puff-sleeve Satin-back Crepe Top
J.Crew
Puff-sleeve Satin-back Crepe Top

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this satin puff sleeve top.

$90$45
Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater
Ribbed V-neck cardigan sweater
J.Crew
Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater

With fall temperatures on the way, sweaters are now on our radar to shop for. Look no further, this sweater is perfect to wear everyday.

$128$64
Wool Hat With Grosgrain Ribbon
Wool Hat With Grosgrain Ribbon
J.Crew
Wool Hat With Grosgrain Ribbon

Crafted with 100% wool felt, this hat will be your go-to fall hat. 

$90$45
Tie-back Stretch Cotton Poplin Top in Fête Floral
Tie-back Stretch Cotton Poplin Top in Fête Floral
J.Crew
Tie-back Stretch Cotton Poplin Top in Fête Floral

Made with organic cotton, this poplin top features an open back for a flirty, yet elegant look. This top can be paired with jeans or a skirt.

$98$49
V-neck Cotton Poplin Mini Dress
V-neck Cotton Poplin Mini Dress
J.Crew
V-neck Cotton Poplin Mini Dress

Whether you're going out for drinks with friends or on a date night, this elegant cotton dress has you covered for every occassion.

$138$69
Roxie Back-zip Ankle Boots in Leather
Roxie Back-zip Ankle Boots in Leather
J.Crew
Roxie Back-zip Ankle Boots in Leather

Fall boots are trending, so there's no better time to score a pair for yourself. These low-heeled ankle booties are crafted with an ultra soft leather and a back zipper for an easy slip on or off.

$278$138
Short Lug-sole Rain Boots
Short Lug-sole Rain Boots
J.Crew
Short Lug-sole Rain Boots

Whether snow, sleet or rain, stay dry this fall and winter in these rubber sole waterproof rain boots.

$85$43

