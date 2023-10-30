Jeezy is beginning a new chapter when it comes to his musical career. On Monday, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper announced that not only is he leaving Def Jam after being signed for nearly 20 years, but he's also releasing a new project -- his first independent release through his independent label, CTE New World.

Titled I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget, the rapper's 13th studio album is a double album dropping on Friday. According to a press release, the upcoming project "delves into the topics and people that have shaped [Jeezy] both personally and professionally."

The first half of the double offering includes production from ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix and more, while But I Don't Forget is produced entirely by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

In both halves, Jeezy reflects on the trauma, obstacles, and personal growth he has experienced on his journey to stardom, success, and independence. Paired with the release of his New York Times-bestselling memoir, Adversity for Sale, the album showcases a journey of healing that the rapper has embarked on since embracing therapy to understand his trauma.

Per the press release, "Musically, Jeezy continues this powerful message to his devoted fans, encouraging them to persevere on their own journeys and strive to be the best versions of themselves while using his life and experience as the foundation for healing. With I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget, Jeezy vulnerably invites fans to join him on a transformative musical journey."

CTE New World

The double album comes more than a month after Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai.

According to the court documents obtained by ET, Jeezy stated that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy also wants joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022. The documents further state that they signed a prenuptial agreement the day before they got married.

Jeezy's filing came more than two years after he and The Real co-host tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta on March 27, 2021. Mai and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in September 2019.

In September 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to a daughter, Monaco, that following January. Jeezy is also a dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra -- from previous relationships.

As for the reason behind the dissolution of the marriage, a source told ET last month that the divorce stems from having "different views" and that they were not on the same page when it came to "certain family values and expectations."

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source explained.

Derek White/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Jeezy broke his silence on the divorce, saying that his decision to end the marriage "was not made impulsively."

In a statement, the rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, said that "the decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart."

"Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart," Jeezy's statement continued. "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family's privacy as we focus on healing."

A source told ET that Mai was blindsided by the divorce. That being said, another source told ET that Mai was not giving up on the marriage and vowed to spend more time in Atlanta to try to work things out with Jeezy.

Speaking to ET ahead of the premiere of her and Damon Wayans Jr.'s new CBS game show, Raid the Cage, Mai opened up a bit about how she's dealing with the divorce.

"I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things," Mai told ET. "I'm just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I'm passionate about. When you're surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life."

