Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers -- Shop Her Look

By Amy Lee‍
kate middleton 1280
ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore another pair of trendy sneakers we want to shop, stat. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted rocking a pair of Veja sneakers during a visit with Prince William to the University of St Andrews, where the couple first met, in Scotland last week. 

The British royal paired the casual shoes with a buttoned blazer, striped top and trousers. Kate's white Veja sneakers are the popular low-top, lace-up Esplar style, featuring the brand's iconic "V" detail in metallic gold. Veja sneakers have been a huge hit with celebs and royals. Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has previously worn the Veja V-10 sneaker in Australia.

Kate is no stranger to styling comfortable, stylish sneakers with her royal outing outfits. Another pair of kicks the mom of three loves is the Superga 2750 Cotu, which is currently on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton
ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Shop the royal-approved Veja sneakers below. 

Veja Esplar Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Veja Esplar Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Bergdorf Goodman
Veja Esplar Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Score Kate's Veja metallic sneakers. 
$120 AT BERGDORF GOODMAN
Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers
Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers
Shopbop
Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers
Shop Meghan's Veja pair. 
$150 AT SHOPBOP
Veja 3-Lock Low Top Sneakers
Veja 3-Lock Low Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Veja 3-Lock Low Top Sneakers
Can't be bothered with laces? Opt for the velcro version. 
$130 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Veja Campo Suede Low-Top Sneakers
Veja Campo Suede Low-Top Sneakers
Saks Fifth Avenue
Veja Campo Suede Low-Top Sneakers
Pre-order the new pink suede Campo style. 
$145 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
Veja Condor 2 Running Shoe
Veja Condor 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Veja Condor 2 Running Shoe
If you need new workout shoes, try the Condor 2 running shoe style. 
$160 AT NORDSTROM
Veja V-12 Sneakers
Veja V-12 Sneakers
Amazon
Veja V-12 Sneakers
We love the tennis court shoe-inspired design. 
$150 AT AMAZON

