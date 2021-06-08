Kate Middleton wore another pair of trendy sneakers we want to shop, stat. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted rocking a pair of Veja sneakers during a visit with Prince William to the University of St Andrews, where the couple first met, in Scotland last week.

The British royal paired the casual shoes with a buttoned blazer, striped top and trousers. Kate's white Veja sneakers are the popular low-top, lace-up Esplar style, featuring the brand's iconic "V" detail in metallic gold. Veja sneakers have been a huge hit with celebs and royals. Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has previously worn the Veja V-10 sneaker in Australia.

Kate is no stranger to styling comfortable, stylish sneakers with her royal outing outfits. Another pair of kicks the mom of three loves is the Superga 2750 Cotu, which is currently on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2021.

ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Shop the royal-approved Veja sneakers below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Early Prime Day Deals: Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $29

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day Deals

Sofia Vergara's Summery Jumpsuit is Only $34 -- Shop the Look

Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look

Kim Kardashian Spots SKIMS in Billie Eilish's 'Lost Cause' Music Video

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks