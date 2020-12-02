Kate Spade December Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Big savings are happening at the Kate Spade Surprise Shop: Take up to 75% off everything!

This deal includes all kinds of stylish items, like handbags, wallets, jewelry, women's clothing, shoes, sunglasses and phone cases. With these kinds of savings, you can stock up on gifts for all the stylish women in your life -- think: a crossbody bag for your on-the-go friend, a chic pair of shades for Mom and maybe a new pair of earrings for yourself. Ground shipping is free on all U.S. and Canada orders, and all sales are final.

With the Christmas holiday just weeks away, we've also found budget-friendly gift items from the Amazon Holiday Deals event, Coach, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff and other major retailers. And don't forget to shop the main Kate Spade New York site, which is jam-packed with even more gift ideas and deals during the holiday season.

See our top picks on sale right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Shop.

Metallic Texture Sweater Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Metallic Texture Sweater Kate Spade New York Sweater weather has never looked so glamorous! This metallic textured sweater has a mock turtleneck and the perfect vibe for the holidays. REGULARLY $268 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Carli and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grove Street Carli and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York This incredible bundle deal gets even better -- enjoy a complimentary tote with your purchase (and any other order over $150). REGULARLY $229 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Fez Sneakers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Fez Sneakers Kate Spade New York Will you gift these cute leather sneakers to your sister -- or yourself? REGULARLY $129 $59 at Kate Spade New York

Henley Jogger Set Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Henley Jogger Set Kate Spade New York This sweet PJ set comes with a matching eye mask for the most peaceful zzz's. REGULARLY $99 $59 at Kate Spade New York

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Ring Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Ring Kate Spade New York If your Disney-loving friend couldn't make it to the House of Mouse this year, get her this adorable Minnie ring to tide her over. REGULARLY $59 $35 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Serenade Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Serenade Wallet Kate Spade New York A classic leather wallet in a classic soft gray shade -- any friend would be happy to receive this in their stocking. REGULARLY $98 $39 at Kate Spade New York

Natalia Tinsel Micro Turnlock Convertible Belt Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Natalia Tinsel Micro Turnlock Convertible Belt Bag Kate Spade New York Save $100 on this fun, festive belt bag covered in tinsel. REGULARLY $149 $49 at Kate Spade New York

Festive Confetti Photo Frame iPhone 11 Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Festive Confetti Photo Frame iPhone 11 Case Kate Spade New York Give your phone a fun upgrade with this confetti photo frame case, suited for the iPhone 11. REGULARLY $50 $19 at Kate Spade New York

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is Over $100 Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Still Under $100 After Cyber Monday

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on Underwear

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Bras (Still Available)

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Live on Calvin Klein Underwear

Best Amazon Holiday Deals for the Home

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Available on Select NuFace Products

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry