Shopping

Kate Spade December Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kate spade surprise sale
Kate Spade New York

Big savings are happening at the Kate Spade Surprise Shop: Take up to 75% off everything!

This deal includes all kinds of stylish items, like handbags, wallets, jewelry, women's clothing, shoes, sunglasses and phone cases. With these kinds of savings, you can stock up on gifts for all the stylish women in your life -- think: a crossbody bag for your on-the-go friend, a chic pair of shades for Mom and maybe a new pair of earrings for yourself. Ground shipping is free on all U.S. and Canada orders, and all sales are final.

With the Christmas holiday just weeks away, we've also found budget-friendly gift items from the Amazon Holiday Deals event, Coach, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff and other major retailers. And don't forget to shop the main Kate Spade New York site, which is jam-packed with even more gift ideas and deals during the holiday season. 

See our top picks on sale right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Shop.

Metallic Texture Sweater
Kate Spade New York
Metallic Texture Sweater
Kate Spade New York
Metallic Texture Sweater
Kate Spade New York
Sweater weather has never looked so glamorous! This metallic textured sweater has a mock turtleneck and the perfect vibe for the holidays.
REGULARLY $268
Grove Street Carli and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Carli and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Carli and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
This incredible bundle deal gets even better -- enjoy a complimentary tote with your purchase (and any other order over $150).
REGULARLY $229
Fez Sneakers
Kate Spade New York
fez sneakers
Kate Spade New York
Fez Sneakers
Kate Spade New York
Will you gift these cute leather sneakers to your sister -- or yourself?
REGULARLY $129
Henley Jogger Set
Kate Spade New York
Henley Jogger Set
Kate Spade New York
Henley Jogger Set
Kate Spade New York
This sweet PJ set comes with a matching eye mask for the most peaceful zzz's.
REGULARLY $99
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Ring
Kate Spade New York
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Ring
Kate Spade New York
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Ring
Kate Spade New York
If your Disney-loving friend couldn't make it to the House of Mouse this year, get her this adorable Minnie ring to tide her over.
REGULARLY $59
Cove Street Serenade Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Cove Street Serenade
Kate Spade New York
Cove Street Serenade Wallet
Kate Spade New York
A classic leather wallet in a classic soft gray shade -- any friend would be happy to receive this in their stocking.
REGULARLY $98
Natalia Tinsel Micro Turnlock Convertible Belt Bag
Kate Spade New York
Natalia Tinsel Micro Turnlock Convertible Belt Bag
Kate Spade New York
Natalia Tinsel Micro Turnlock Convertible Belt Bag
Kate Spade New York
Save $100 on this fun, festive belt bag covered in tinsel.
REGULARLY $149
Festive Confetti Photo Frame iPhone 11 Case
Kate Spade New York
festive confetti photo frame iphone 11 case
Kate Spade New York
Festive Confetti Photo Frame iPhone 11 Case
Kate Spade New York
Give your phone a fun upgrade with this confetti photo frame case, suited for the iPhone 11.
REGULARLY $50

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is Over $100 Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Still Under $100 After Cyber Monday

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on Underwear

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Bras (Still Available)

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Live on Calvin Klein Underwear

Best Amazon Holiday Deals for the Home

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Available on Select NuFace Products

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry