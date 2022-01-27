Shopping

Amazon Valentine's Day: Save Up to 50% off Calvin Klein Underwear

By ETonline Staff
Calvin Klein at Amazon
Calvin Klein c/o Amazon

Valentine's Day is almost here! We're finding tons of deals on our favorite brands, including steep discounts on Calvin Klein. Whether you're looking for something sexy or your underwear drawer needs an update, Amazon is making underwear shopping easy with Amazon Valentine's Day deals. It's chock-full of sales on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics. Expect savings of up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more! 

Check out ET Style's top picks for Calvin Klein deals available right now for the Amazon Valentine's Day deals event.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Deals Calvin Klein Deals:

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Perfect for a t-shirt, you can wear this simple bralette all summer long.
$20 AND UP
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
A cotton thong is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. 
$17 AND UP
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
These men's briefs are ultra-soft thanks to the modal. Like microfiber, modal has a luxurious feel, but doesn't pill. For fit, these boxer-briefs have an extended leg and a contoured pouch for support.   
$30$11
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. Comfortable and breathable, they're an excellent upgrade when you're cleaning out your underwear drawer. 
$45$30 AND UP
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Briefs
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Briefs
Classic cotton briefs don't always have to be white. 
$27 AND UP
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman.
$40$29
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
This Calvin Klein simple thong is subtly sexy without showing any visible panty lines. 
$18$11 AND UP
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale! These panties also come in nine other colors.
$49$28
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
These sleep shorts are crafted to keep you comfy and cool through the night. At more than 30% off, you might want to get two packs. 
$72$36 AND UP
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Black Obsess Unlined Triangle
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle
This beautiful lace bra is designed for smaller busts. It's unlined and wireless for comfort while making you feel and look sexy.
$60$30
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
You can never have too many pairs of these timeless cotton panties. They carry the classic logo waistband and provide full coverage, front and back. 
$60$26 AND UP
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
This Calvin Klein bra will make a woman of any size feel sexy. It helps lift and shape while keeping everything in place. 
$46$25 AND UP
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. 
$13 AND UP
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
A soft lightly lined Calvin Klein bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt.
$46$30 AND UP
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Made from a cotton stretch blend, these briefs are crafted for shape retention. They also feature a contoured pouch for support, making them perfect for wearing under workout shorts.
$60$30 AND UP
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Anyone who wears yoga pants regularly needs a multipack of Calvin Klein's Invisbles Hipster Panties. They're lightweight and seamless so you can show off your curves, not your panty line. 
$35$12
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs
Calvin Klein corners the market in stylish men's underwear and these micro hip briefs are a perfect example of that. Instead of cotton, these briefs are made of moisture-wicking microfiber nylon so you can move freely and comfortably.     
$30$17 AND UP
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. 
$30$20
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack (Medium), Maroon, White, Charcoal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
These cotton panties are ultra-comfortable for everyday wear. They offer superior coverage to prevent them from riding up.
$32$28
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort, this lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. This bra is available in grey, white, purple and more.
$44 $30
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 
$35$27
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have!
$43
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Sexy enough for date night but comfy enough for yoga, these modal panties are super soft for everyday wear. 
$15 AT AMAZON

