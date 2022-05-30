Last Day to Shop Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals: Save up to $700 on Samsung, LG, Sony and More
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and in particular the retailer's Best Buy Memorial Day Sale is bursting with can't-miss deals on TVs.
The retailer has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more. You'll want to pick the perfect TV for you and your family soon because Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale on TVs ends today.
We found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, deals on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some great deals on smart televisions under $100. Whether you're on a budget or looking for a TV with a very specific feature, you'll find something to update your living room entertainment system at the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale.
Continue scrolling to shop our picks for the top-rated TVs on sale during the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale.
This large OLED TV offers high color accuracy and perfect contrast. The Sony device uses Cognitive Processor XR to process and remaster movies and TV for a more lifelike picture. Plus, on the Sony Bravia A9S series, the screen is the speaker. The Sony TV uses Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers to provide the best possible sound experience for whatever you're watching.
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Bundle and save with the Insignia Smart TV and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) duo.
At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.
If you want to save a lot of money and still get all the clarity and quality of a Sony TV, this 83-inch smart TV uses cognitive TV processing to deliver lifelike picture quality by understanding the way humans see and hear. Plus, you also get 3 free months of Apple TV+ when you purchase this Sony Smart Google TV.
You can also find OLED TVs for medium-sized rooms and spaces at a discount, just like this 55" TV from LG.
Shop this 65" smart TV from Toshiba for 50% off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.
Thanks to the 4K HDR Processor X1, you get to experience crisp and clear images every time you turn on this Sony smart TV.
If you have a smaller living room, this LG smart TV is a great find on a budget. This LG TV model earned itself over a 4.5-star review, and it's even compatible with Google Assistant and Google Home.
This LED HD Insignia TV is the perfect size for someone's first apartment or a small TV stand. If you're searching for a TV option that's also friendly to your budget, then try this Insignia LED HD TV that's under $100.
This 4K smart UHD TV uses an AI system to continuously transform your entertainment experience. This Samsung TV features 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, which means you get to experience theater-quality screen time without having to leave your living room. It also has low lag rates and minimized blur.
This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free.
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV includes showcases a matte finish on its screen to avoid reflections. Samsung crafted this TV to create a more art-like display. The Quantum HDR technology gives you an expansive range of color and contrast, so you can experience more lifelike images as you stream, watch and play. Plus, you can turn on Art Mode to transform your Samsung TV into a work of art.
Experience crystal-clear picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full-array backlight, and active pixel tuning. Plus, saving $60 on this Vizio TV just makes this Memorial Day deal even better.
