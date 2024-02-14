'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Does Chelsea Choose Jimmy or Trevor?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the first four episodes of season 6 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Welcome to the love star! While love triangles are common on Love Is Blind, season 6 provided an even more complicated romantic web in the pods.

Jimmy Presnell, a 28-year-old software sales rep, fell for both Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old single mom and executive assistant, and Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant. Similarly, Trevor Sova, a 31-year-old project manager also fell for Chelsea.

When Jessica makes it clear that Jimmy is her only pick and Trevor makes it clear that Chelsea is his only pick, it's just up to Jimmy and Chelsea to make a choice between their respective prospects.

When the first four episodes of season 6 dropped on Valentine's Day, we meet the singles and follow their love stories.

Jimmy seems smitten with Jessica, but the weight of the fact that she is the mother of a 10-year-old girl seems too heavy for him. Throw in the fact that Chelsea was previously married, and Jimmy is having lots of second thoughts when it comes to his two picks.

Netflix

Jessica feels confident in her choice to go with Jimmy, but isn't willing to compromise or try to force him to pick her.

And while Chelsea may seem like the more fun choice for Jimmy, she also has a deep connection for Trevor. Plus, she's attracted to the knowledge that Trevor is rocking a mullet.

In the fourth episode of the season, Jimmy confesses to Chelsea that he loves her, sparking a messy breakup with Jessica.

"I'm absolutely devastated. I'm more than heartbroken. But you know what? There is going to be something better for me, and it is not you," a tearful Jessica declares.

Jessica also informed her ex that he was going to "choke" when he eventually saw what he missed out on.

The episode ends with Chelsea having to make a decision between Jimmy and Trevor, admitting she is "completely 50/50 torn" between the two men.

Netflix

Both men confirm that they are planning to propose to Chelsea before she walks into an unknown pod date, taking a deep breath.

It's unclear who Chelsea goes with. There have been promotional photos of her hugging Trevor, but also ones of Jessica talking with Jimmy.

The entire group appear to be following one another on Instagram, but that's rarely a sign of anything. Fans will have to tune in to the next set of episodes when they drop next week to find out who Chelsea lands on.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Wednesday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.

