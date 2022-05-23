Shopping

Memorial Day 2022: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

By ETonline Staff
Memorial Day 2022 Backyard Games
Wayfair

Memorial Day 2022 is around the corner, which means it's almost the start of summer. So there's no better way to spend the long holiday weekend than to enjoy the sun and spend it outside with family and friends.

In addition to grilling and pool time, a great backyard game is essential for outdoor fun. Memorial Day backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bound or a durable wooden ring toss is essential for summertime relaxation. 

To help you stock up on backyard entertainment, we've gathered the best outdoor games to keep the whole family entertained all summer long. All of the backyard games we picked out are portable, too, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park.

Shop the best backyard games for your entire family below. 

Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Amazon
Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game

Jenga is a family game night staple. Make the wooden blocks a fun outdoor game with the giant version.

$130$118
Hakol Lawn Darts Game
HAKOL Lawn Darts Game
Amazon
Hakol Lawn Darts Game

Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some friendly competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark!

$45$30
Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set
Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set
Amazon
Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set

This galactic-themed mini golf set is a yard game your family will love. The alien's extendable arms can be customized to become different shapes and lengths. It comes with two golf balls and a club. Plus, it glows in the dark so you and your kids can keep playing in the backyard when the sun goes down. It's the perfect game for Memorial Day weekend that the whole family can play.

$44
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss
Amazon
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss

Ring toss is an easy, classic lawn game for family fun!

$17
Backyard Lawn Bowling Game
Backyard Lawn Bowling Game
Amazon
Backyard Lawn Bowling Game

There's no need to head to an indoor bowling alley when you've got your own lawn bowling set for outdoor play.

$55$26
Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set
Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set
Amazon
Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set

Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case. 

$45
Bigtree Yard Pong Backyard Game Bucket Toss
Bigtree Yard Pong Backyard Game Bucket Toss
Wayfair
Bigtree Yard Pong Backyard Game Bucket Toss

This bucket pong toss game takes a family-friendly spin on the table-top pong game. Plus, it's great for taking family time outside so that your whole family can enjoy the fresh air.

$50$36
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set
Amazon
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set

Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your kids to a game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces.

$219$169
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
Amazon
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game

Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned). 

$40$37
Costway Jumbo 4-to-Score Giant Game Set
Costway Jumbo 4-to-Score Giant Game Set
Amazon
Costway Jumbo 4-to-Score Giant Game Set

This backyard game set might be gigantic, but it's also lightweight so that you can move it around your yard, patio or take it with you to your next beach getaway.

$176
Triumph Premium 2x3 Cornhole Set
Triumph Premium 2x3 Cornhole Set
Amazon
Triumph Premium 2x3 Cornhole Set

Of course, cornhole is a classic outdoor game for Memorial Day and every major holiday. This cornhole set is scratch-resistant, so it's built to last.

$80$56
Amazon Basics Bocce Ball Set with Soft Carry Case
Amazon Basics Bocce Ball Set with Soft Carry Case
Amazon
Amazon Basics Bocce Ball Set with Soft Carry Case

Grab this Amazon Basics 100mm bocce ball set and play endless rounds of bocce this summer. 

$44

