Memorial Day 2022: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

Memorial Day 2022 is around the corner, which means it's almost the start of summer. So there's no better way to spend the long holiday weekend than to enjoy the sun and spend it outside with family and friends.

In addition to grilling and pool time, a great backyard game is essential for outdoor fun. Memorial Day backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bound or a durable wooden ring toss is essential for summertime relaxation.

To help you stock up on backyard entertainment, we've gathered the best outdoor games to keep the whole family entertained all summer long. All of the backyard games we picked out are portable, too, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park.

Shop the best backyard games for your entire family below.

Hakol Lawn Darts Game Amazon Hakol Lawn Darts Game Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some friendly competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark! $45 $30 Buy Now

Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set Amazon Franklin Sports Galactic Golf Mini Golf Set This galactic-themed mini golf set is a yard game your family will love. The alien's extendable arms can be customized to become different shapes and lengths. It comes with two golf balls and a club. Plus, it glows in the dark so you and your kids can keep playing in the backyard when the sun goes down. It's the perfect game for Memorial Day weekend that the whole family can play. $44 Buy Now

MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set Amazon MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your kids to a game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces. $219 $169 Buy Now

Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game Amazon Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned). $40 $37 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now

REI Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear for Camping

Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Top Deals to Shop This Weekend

Get Hulu for Just $1 per Month with This Limited Time Deal

The Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Memorial Day Sale