Memorial Day 2022: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family
Memorial Day 2022 is around the corner, which means it's almost the start of summer. So there's no better way to spend the long holiday weekend than to enjoy the sun and spend it outside with family and friends.
In addition to grilling and pool time, a great backyard game is essential for outdoor fun. Memorial Day backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bound or a durable wooden ring toss is essential for summertime relaxation.
To help you stock up on backyard entertainment, we've gathered the best outdoor games to keep the whole family entertained all summer long. All of the backyard games we picked out are portable, too, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park.
Shop the best backyard games for your entire family below.
Jenga is a family game night staple. Make the wooden blocks a fun outdoor game with the giant version.
Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some friendly competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark!
This galactic-themed mini golf set is a yard game your family will love. The alien's extendable arms can be customized to become different shapes and lengths. It comes with two golf balls and a club. Plus, it glows in the dark so you and your kids can keep playing in the backyard when the sun goes down. It's the perfect game for Memorial Day weekend that the whole family can play.
Ring toss is an easy, classic lawn game for family fun!
There's no need to head to an indoor bowling alley when you've got your own lawn bowling set for outdoor play.
Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case.
This bucket pong toss game takes a family-friendly spin on the table-top pong game. Plus, it's great for taking family time outside so that your whole family can enjoy the fresh air.
Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your kids to a game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces.
Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned).
This backyard game set might be gigantic, but it's also lightweight so that you can move it around your yard, patio or take it with you to your next beach getaway.
Of course, cornhole is a classic outdoor game for Memorial Day and every major holiday. This cornhole set is scratch-resistant, so it's built to last.
Grab this Amazon Basics 100mm bocce ball set and play endless rounds of bocce this summer.
