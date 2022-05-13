Summer always brings out the best in us, so just in time to prep for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Michael Kors is offering the best motivation for getting that Michael Kors bag you've been eyeing. The luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off new arrivals, including Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses so you can stock up for summer.

The Michael Kors handbag sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from new arrivals to already on-sale items' prices are being slashed. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with sales this good, you won't need to worry too much about your wallet.

Browse the incredible markdowns on brand new styles for summer. The sale is chock full of trendy totes and crossbody bags, as well as comfortable slides and glittering jewelry. Whether you're retuning to an office soon or heading for a weekend trip to the beach, there are discounted, timeless items for every occasion. You can score hundreds of new purses, shoes, accessories and much much more at the Michael Kors summer sale.

Ahead, shop our favorite items from the Michael Kors Handbag Sale.

Logo Swimsuit Michael Kors Logo Swimsuit We're obsessed with this iconic swimsuit with low scoop back, perfect for long summer days in the pool. $102 $76 Buy Now

Corfu Sunglasses Michael Kors Corfu Sunglasses Protect your face from the bright summer sun with these torte sunnies. $149 $112 Buy Now

