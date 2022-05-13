Shopping

Michael Kors Handbag Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off New Bags, Sandals and Sunglasses

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
michael kors bella hadid
Michael Kors

Summer always brings out the best in us, so just in time to prep for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Michael Kors is offering the best motivation for getting that Michael Kors bag you've been eyeing. The luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off new arrivals, including Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses so you can stock up for summer.

Shop Michael Kors

The Michael Kors handbag sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from new arrivals to already on-sale items' prices are being slashed. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with sales this good, you won't need to worry too much about your wallet.

Browse the incredible markdowns on brand new styles for summer. The sale is chock full of trendy totes and crossbody bags, as well as comfortable slides and glittering jewelry. Whether you're retuning to an office soon or heading for a weekend trip to the beach, there are discounted, timeless items for every occasion. You can score hundreds of new purses, shoes, accessories and much much more at the Michael Kors summer sale. 

Ahead, shop our favorite items from the Michael Kors Handbag Sale.

Marilyn Medium Logo Satchel
Marilyn Medium Logo Satchel
Michael Kors
Marilyn Medium Logo Satchel

Take your accessory game up a notch with this roomy logo-embossed structured satchel. 

$298$223
Ginny Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Ginny Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Ginny Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

If you love a little color, you'll be obsessed with this crossbody staple from Michael Kors, now available in deep dahlia.

$198$148
Wren Studded Metallic Snake Embossed Leather Sandal
Wren Studded Metallic Snake Embossed Leather Sandal
Michael Kors
Wren Studded Metallic Snake Embossed Leather Sandal

Half gladiator, half fisherman — we are wholly obsessed with these perfect summer sandals.

$165$123
Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Logo Bangle
Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Logo Bangle
Michael Kors
Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Logo Bangle

Set your wrist aglow with this glimmering band of gold and pavé.

$250$187
Wool Blend Logo Poncho
Wool Blend Logo Poncho
Michael Kors
Wool Blend Logo Poncho

This chic poncho will help you stay effortlessly warm during the cooler summer nights ahead.

$295$149
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag

You will blush at how beautiful this leather tote is.

$298$223
Adele Logo Smartphone Wallet
Adele Logo Smartphone Wallet
Michael Kors
Adele Logo Smartphone Wallet

If you're always losing your phone and wallet, this adorable case that attaches right to your wrist is a must-have.

$158$118
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal
Michael Kors
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal

Step into summer in these ultra-trendy logo slides.

$125$93
Heidi Large Stripe Canvas Tote Bag
Heidi Large Stripe Canvas Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Heidi Large Stripe Canvas Tote Bag

If you've been searching for a new work bag, look no further than this olive-hued leather tote.

$298$223
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.

$348$89
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.

$298$119
Amelia Braided Mule
Amelia Braided Mule
Michael Kors
Amelia Braided Mule

Grab the trendiest shoe of the summer in any of the mules' four fun colors.

$145$109
Devon Small Two-Tone Logo Bucket Bag
Devon Small Two-Tone Logo Bucket Bag
Michael Kors
Devon Small Two-Tone Logo Bucket Bag

Get yourself what you really want this summer — a brand new logo-embossed bucket bag.

$398$298
Logo Swimsuit
Logo Swimsuit
Michael Kors
Logo Swimsuit

We're obsessed with this iconic swimsuit with low scoop back, perfect for long summer days in the pool.

$102$76
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag
Michael Kors
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag

Make weekend trips this summer a breeze with this perfectly roomy duffel bag with easy to carry straps.

$398$298
Large Quilted Leather Dome Crossbody Bag
Large Quilted Leather Dome Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Large Quilted Leather Dome Crossbody Bag

Add an element of texture to your spring and summer wardrobe with this quilted bag.

$258$193
Corfu Sunglasses
Corfu Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Corfu Sunglasses

Protect your face from the bright summer sun with these torte sunnies.

$149$112

 

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Travel Bags for Summer Vacations

The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals to ﻿Step Into Spring in Style

The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon

This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags

 