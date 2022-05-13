Michael Kors Handbag Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off New Bags, Sandals and Sunglasses
Summer always brings out the best in us, so just in time to prep for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Michael Kors is offering the best motivation for getting that Michael Kors bag you've been eyeing. The luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off new arrivals, including Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses so you can stock up for summer.
The Michael Kors handbag sale wants you to head into summer in style, so everything from new arrivals to already on-sale items' prices are being slashed. After all, you deserve a high-end treat every season, and with sales this good, you won't need to worry too much about your wallet.
Browse the incredible markdowns on brand new styles for summer. The sale is chock full of trendy totes and crossbody bags, as well as comfortable slides and glittering jewelry. Whether you're retuning to an office soon or heading for a weekend trip to the beach, there are discounted, timeless items for every occasion. You can score hundreds of new purses, shoes, accessories and much much more at the Michael Kors summer sale.
Ahead, shop our favorite items from the Michael Kors Handbag Sale.
Take your accessory game up a notch with this roomy logo-embossed structured satchel.
If you love a little color, you'll be obsessed with this crossbody staple from Michael Kors, now available in deep dahlia.
Half gladiator, half fisherman — we are wholly obsessed with these perfect summer sandals.
Set your wrist aglow with this glimmering band of gold and pavé.
This chic poncho will help you stay effortlessly warm during the cooler summer nights ahead.
You will blush at how beautiful this leather tote is.
If you're always losing your phone and wallet, this adorable case that attaches right to your wrist is a must-have.
Step into summer in these ultra-trendy logo slides.
If you've been searching for a new work bag, look no further than this olive-hued leather tote.
With a structured top and adjustable strap options, you can wear this purse however you want.
Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.
Grab the trendiest shoe of the summer in any of the mules' four fun colors.
Get yourself what you really want this summer — a brand new logo-embossed bucket bag.
We're obsessed with this iconic swimsuit with low scoop back, perfect for long summer days in the pool.
Make weekend trips this summer a breeze with this perfectly roomy duffel bag with easy to carry straps.
Add an element of texture to your spring and summer wardrobe with this quilted bag.
Protect your face from the bright summer sun with these torte sunnies.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love
18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical
Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Travel Bags for Summer Vacations
The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals to Step Into Spring in Style
The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off
Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon
This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags