Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Beauty Deals on La Mer, NuFace, Kiehl's and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're obsessed with luxury beauty brands like us, then you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Dior, Bobbi Brown, NuFace and Kate Somerville. Now that Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally here and open to the general public, you can start saving up to 60% on your favorite top-shelf makeup, skincare and haircare essentials. 

Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can now shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Kopari, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, the best deals tend to sell out quickly (so we suggest you keep scrolling to add all your favorite summer beauty products to your cart). 

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device
B-Glowing
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Let fine lines and wrinkles be a thing of the past with help from NuFace's FIX Line Smoothing Device.

$159$99
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set

This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.

$140$70
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Nordstrom
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

This kit comes with everything and they're packaged together in one. 

$137$99
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.

$68$39
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set

The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. 

$155$95
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set

Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.

$58$35
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment. 

$213$144
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set
Nordstrom
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set

Keep your skin hydrated and smooth all summer long with this moisturizing and exfoliating duo by Kopari. 

$60$39
Alterna Moisture Hair Care Set
Alterna Moisture Hair Care Set
Nordstrom
Alterna Moisture Hair Care Set

Restore your hair's health with this sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner duo by Alterna.

$135$80
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set

Tap these ultra-hydrating formulas into your skin to keep your face, neck and under eyes moisturized all season. FYI, this Bobbi Brown skincare trio is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. 

$196$99
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these hot summer months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of the moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle. 

$82$56
Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set
Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set
Nordstrom
Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid helps your skin shed dead skin cells while unclogging and clearing pores. This set comes with one full size and one travel sized bottle.

$75$46

