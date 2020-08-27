Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: 50% Off Adidas Running Shoes

There are only four days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which means only four more Daily Deals! Appropriately, today you can score the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe for half off, while supplies last.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor running, these sneakers are also ideal for your day-to-day activities. A foam sole provides comfort with every step you take, and the crisp white mesh upper ensures a match with every outfit. (They'll go perfectly with the Adidas leggings you already scored at the Nordstrom Sale.) The Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe is regularly $85 and marked down to at $42.50 through Aug. 30. If you love the brand, check out all the Adidas and Adidas Originals sale items that are still in stock.

Look ahead at the remaining Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Adidas deal below.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Good news: Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of these Blondo shoes for under $50, this Natori T-shirt bra for only $35.90 and this AllSaints men's button-up for $72.50 -- grab those while you can. (Previous Daily Deals, including the Madewell Zip Top Suede Crossbody Transport Tote, the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, an under-$20 Zella workout tank, the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack and a cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan, are completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

