Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade and Coach Bags

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here and there are tons of can't-miss deals on Kate Spade and Coach handbags!

Bag styles from the beloved designer fashion brands are marked down for a limited time. Shoppers can find deals on crossbody bags, totes and satchels in an array of designs and colors, such as a practical-and-pretty work tote to a chic chain strap crossbody to carry from day to night. 

This is Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year and there are so many anniversary sale items available -- from home decor items you love to that perfect sweater from your favorite brand you've been eyeing, there is a deal for every shopper.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best Kate Spade bags and Coach bags on sale at the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for Kate Spade and Coach Bags at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Coach Leather Barrel Bag
Coach Leather Barrel Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Leather Barrel Bag
Level up your fall outfits with this Leather Barrel Bag from Coach. 
$240 (REGULARLY $395)
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Bold stripes make a statement with the Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote.
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
A circular crossbody bag inspired by a vintage canteen that comes with gold hardware and an adjustable strap. 
$200 (REGULARLY $350)
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Tuck this wallet into your bag to keep your cards safe in style. 
$65 (REGULARLY $110)
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
This Coach crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. Design features include smooth leather, turn-lock closure and a removable chain strap. 
$100 (REGULARLY $195)
Kate Spade Large Molly Leather Tote
Kate Spade Large Molly Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Large Molly Leather Tote
The Kate Spade Molly tote is a fan favorite for its practicality and stylish look.
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
When you just want to carry your phone, keys and a couple of cards with you, this rectangular pebbled leather crossbody bag will do. 
$100 (REGULARLY $178)
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
This striped version is made from faux leather! 
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
Nordstrom
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
If you love a designer logo, opt for this classic satchel and save $150. 
$200 (REGULARLY $350)

