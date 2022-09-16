Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.

Get An Extra 40% Off

The Nordstrom Rack Sale is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable fall boots, cardigans, jackets, chic totes, cropped jeans — everything you need to step into fall in style.

Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now.

Givenchy Logo Scarf Nordstrom Rack Givenchy Logo Scarf This designer scarf is a fall must-have accessory that can be paired with literally any outfit. This Givenchy scarf is 95% off, while supplies last. $410 $187 Buy Now

