Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
The Nordstrom Rack Sale is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable fall boots, cardigans, jackets, chic totes, cropped jeans — everything you need to step into fall in style.
Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now.
For a refined, cozy look, layer this open front trench coat over any ensemble for a refined, warm look.
It's time to bring out the Chelsea boots!
Featuring timeless buffalo check prints, this spread collar jacket will keep you warm this season.
These UGG boots are lined with genuine shearling and faux fur. In a Nordstrom review, one customer praised the boots' tapered fit. "They are much sleeker than traditional UGG Boots."
This cardigan has a dash of cashmere and cozy front pockets, perfect for a comfortable day at home.
This flattering sweater dress will have you cozy this fall. It's easy to put on, layer and accessorize.
Wear these signature 3-stripe leggings during your morning run or afternoon workout. Score these classic Adidas leggings for almost 80% off, while supplies last.
This designer scarf is a fall must-have accessory that can be paired with literally any outfit. This Givenchy scarf is 95% off, while supplies last.
A simple leather crossbody bag made with card slots and a zip pocket to secure your essentials.
Get ready for the new season with these stylish comfortable fall boots.
Whether you're lounging around the house or working from home on a breezy day, these pants will keep you comfortable.
The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings are so comfy they'll quickly become your go-to leggings.
This maxi dress is great to take into fall. Just put a jacket or cardigan on during cooler days.
This mini tote bag will elevate any casual outfit and hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.
This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors.
If you want a bit of edge with your outfit, a moto jacket is a classic move.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer's Platform UGGs Are Perfect Boots for Fall
Megan Fox's '90s-Inspired Jeans Are On Sale for 25% Off
Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall
Outdoor Voices Drops New Collection Just in Time for Fall
The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 202
8 Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall: Shop Cowboy Boots, Knee-Highs, Booties, and More
The Best Men's Fall Jackets: Levi's, The North Face, Amazon and More
Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials
10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion
Get 60% off Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Back to Fall Sale
Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple
Free People’s Activewear for Fall is Too Good To Miss
25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage
Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom