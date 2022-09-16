Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. 

The Nordstrom Rack Sale is chock full of everything you'll need for fall. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable fall boots, cardigans, jacketschic totes, cropped jeans — everything you need to step into fall in style.

Below, shop ET's favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack Sale and get ready to save huge for fall right now. 

Bb Dakota By Steve Madden Open Front Trench Coat
Bb Dakota By Steve Madden Open Front Trench Coat

For a refined, cozy look, layer this open front trench coat over any ensemble for a refined, warm look.

$109$55
DV By Dolce Vita Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
DV By Dolce Vita Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

It's time to bring out the Chelsea boots!

$80$55
RDI Buffalo Plaid Shacket
RDI Buffalo Plaid Shacket

Featuring timeless buffalo check prints, this spread collar jacket will keep you warm this season.

$135$40
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

These UGG boots are lined with genuine shearling and faux fur. In a Nordstrom review, one customer praised the boots' tapered fit. "They are much sleeker than traditional UGG Boots." 

$150$100
T Tahari Pocket Cardigan
T Tahari Pocket Cardigan

This cardigan has a dash of cashmere and cozy front pockets, perfect for a comfortable day at home.

$98$30
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress
BP. Crewneck Sweater Dress

This flattering sweater dress will have you cozy this fall. It's easy to put on, layer and accessorize.

$49$18
Adidas Classic Striped Stirup Leggings
Adidas Classic Striped Stirup Leggings

Wear these signature 3-stripe leggings during your morning run or afternoon workout. Score these classic Adidas leggings for almost 80% off, while supplies last. 

$40$25
Givenchy Logo Scarf
Givenchy Logo Scarf

This designer scarf is a fall must-have accessory that can be paired with literally any outfit. This Givenchy scarf is 95% off, while supplies last.

$410$187
Sam Edelman Sophia Clutch Crossbody
Sam Edelman Sophia Clutch Crossbody

A simple leather crossbody bag made with card slots and a zip pocket to secure your essentials. 

$148$56
Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie

Get ready for the new season with these stylish comfortable fall boots.

$190$60
Z By Zella Men's Relax Lounge Pants
Z By Zella Men's Relax Lounge Pants

Whether you're lounging around the house or working from home on a breezy day, these pants will keep you comfortable. 

$33$15
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings are so comfy they'll quickly become your go-to leggings.

$29$13
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is great to take into fall. Just put a jacket or cardigan on during cooler days.

$88$30
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote

This mini tote bag will elevate any casual outfit and hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.

$98$22
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra

This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors. 

$64$28
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket
Walter Baker Liz Leather Crop Moto Jacket

If you want a bit of edge with your outfit, a moto jacket is a classic move.

$698$200

