Travis Kelce appears to have Ryan Reynolds' stamp of approval. The Deadpool actor hilariously trolled the NFL star on Instagram -- as he's known to do for friends and loved ones -- by sharing an edited image that showed the two cozied up in an embrace.

The original pic featured longtime friends Taylor Swift and Blake Lively -- who is married to Reynolds -- dressed to the nines for the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In the glamorous shots, posted by Lively and Swift on social media, the ladies pose with their arms wrapped around each other. Swift leans back on Lively, as the Gossip Girl alum crosses her legs and places a hand delicately on the singer's thigh.

In the fan edit, Reynolds' face is superimposed on Lively's and Kelce's on Swift's.

"I feel like I should remember this," Reynolds captioned the image on his Instagram Story.

Instagram/Ryan Reynolds

In her post, Lively shared her experience at the Nov. 30 event and celebrated the star and her pal, Swift -- who recently put out her own concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with a silly message of support.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine. ✨👽✨," the 36-year-old actress wrote.

Swift also shared a carousel of images, writing: "Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!"

The "Karma" songstress was in attendance to show her support for Beyoncé after the latter did the same for the Eras Tour movie premiere in Hollywood this past October.

Swift was back in the states over the weekend, as she and Kelce were reportedly seen at a Kansas City bar on Friday for the Chiefs' holiday party. The duo are rumored to have been sporting matching squirrel Christmas sweaters, potentially referencing Kelce's hilarious resurfaced tweets about the woodland animal.

She then traveled to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to root for Kelce during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, cheering alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

It was a less star-studded affair than her Oct. 1 appearance at the Chiefs' matchup against the New York Jets, when Swift was notably joined by Lively, Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and more -- but her facial expressions were still on point.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. - Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Last week, ET reported that Swift -- during her two-month hiatus from her record-breaking Eras Tour -- is planning to spend quality time in Kansas City with Kelce.

A source told ET, "Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

The source added, "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

