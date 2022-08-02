Shopping

Save up to 60% On Furniture and Outdoor Décor at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale Happening Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Deals
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon offers discounted home essentials from appliances to area rugs and even patio furniture. Happening now, Wayfair is hosting its limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale, which features thousands of deals in every category and fast shipping on select items.

Shoppers can take up to 40% off trending lawn and garden décor and up to 60% off furniture for every room — and get free shipping on anything with orders over $35. Of course, Wayfair also has more than 20,000 closeout deals with up to 77% off anything from mattress protectors to TV stands that are perfect for your new Samsung TV.

We know the market is already brimming with Back to School sales and thousands of deals at Amazon and Walmart, but Wayfair's saving event will feature some of the biggest deals of the season. With markdowns across all categories, including home décor, seasonal furniture, home office essentials and so much more. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many of Wayfair's most popular home furniture pieces are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon

Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Wayfair
The key to a restful night's sleep is a soft microfiber duvet cover. 

$90$37
Beachcrest Home Kelton Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Finish your backyard seating arrangement with some shade from this market umbrella.

$180$74
Gracie Oaks Coridon TV Stand
Wayfair
The Coridon TV Stand is one of the standout deals at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon.

$635$234
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Wayfair
It's a great housewarming present for a friend. Otherwise, you can snag this deal for yourself.

$300$130
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool
Wayfair
Spruce up your bar or kitchen island with these modern faux-leather bar stools.

$297$210
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender
Wayfair
Puree a big batch of salsa in a fraction of the time thanks to the Cuisinart SmartPower Blender/Food Processor.

$180$80
Lark Manor HDPE Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Now, you can invite all your friends over for a summer BBQ and nobody will have to fight for a seat again.

$5,340$3,300
Dakota Fields Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter
Wayfair
Now all your favorite indoor (or outdoor) plants can get an upgrade in the form of this mid-century planter.

$150$89
Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair
The sliding doors on this TV stand help hide any clutter. Plus, the rustic look is always an added bonus.

$305$243
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support. 

$196$180


