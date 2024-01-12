The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Long Weekend — Up to 86% Off

Amazon is having a major sale on tech, home, fashion, and beauty for the holiday weekend. Shop the best deals here.
We're only two weeks into 2024 and the first holiday weekend is here. Major retailers are dropping deals on their sites that are as hard to pass up as sleeping in on a long winter weekend.
Right now, Amazon's Winter Sale is bursting with must-see markdowns on our favorite brands. From home to fashion and tech, shoppers can save up to 86% on items across every category. Whether you've been putting off replacing your worn-out cookware or hesitating to give your bedding the refresh it deserves, now is the time to score deals all those items designed to make life easier and more comfortable.
To spare you the time, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals to shop this long weekend from your favorite brands like Dyson, Apple, Samsonite, Keurig and more. Don’t sweat missing out on Amazon's Black Friday deals because there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you.
Best Amazon Deals Overall to Shop This Weekend
Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill
The Instant Indoor Grill combines smart indoor grilling with air frying, baking and more – for perfect chargrilled results. Plus, the OdorErase filter makes this grill perfect for indoor cooking, removing up to 30% of cooking odors.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Furbo 360° Dog Camera w/Subscription
Link this smart camera to your phone to check on your pet and offer them treats while you're away.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.
RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager
Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable holiday weekend deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Best Amazon Home Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Save $50 on delicious coffee made in minutes.
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.
UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.
Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.
adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.
Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.
Tula Purifying Face Cleanser
Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
