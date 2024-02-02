We're already in February 2024 and Amazon's massive winter sale that launched at the start of the new year is still live. Surprisingly, there are still some really good deals available.

Right now, Amazon's sale is bursting with must-see markdowns on all the best products from the biggest brands. From home essentials to beauty must-haves, shoppers can save up to 86% on items across every category. Whether you've been putting off replacing your worn-out cookware or hesitating to give your bedding the refresh it deserves, now is the time to save on all those items designed on your wish list.

Shop Amazon's Winter Deals

To spare you the time, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals from top brands like Dyson, Apple, Chanel, Keurig and many more. Many of these finds haven't seen discounts like this since Black Friday. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you're bound to find a perfect gift or two here too.

Don’t sweat missing out on Amazon's winter deals because there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you.

Keep scrolling to check out the top Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend.

10 Best Amazon Winter Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle. $518 $409 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $207 Shop Now

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation. $100 $68 Shop Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $45 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $81 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Tech

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable winter deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. $150 $100 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Fashion

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Best Amazon Deals on Beauty

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $33 Shop Now

