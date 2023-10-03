ET editors found the best deals on Amazon right now, including affordable finds across every category.
Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets, Halloween decorations, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's top deals should definitely be on your radar.
Before Amazon Prime Day returns on October 10 to 11, the early Prime Big Deal Days savings span tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.
From AirPods to air fryers, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Adidas, UGG, KitchenAid and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.
10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes.
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Score a 2-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests getting your results in 15-minutes.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
13" Apple MacBook Air
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
The Best Amazon Home Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles for an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 35% off. Don't miss this stellar deal.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
The Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.
Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save now on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
The Best Amazon Beauty Deals
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume.
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals
UGG Classic Clear Mini
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.
