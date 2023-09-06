Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets, school supplies, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's top deals should definitely be on your radar.

Shop Amazon's Daily Deals

This week's best deals on Amazon span tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to Crest 3D Whitestrips, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Dyson, UGG, Adidas and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl. $330 $278 Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot Amazon UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness. $150 $105 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $329 Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces. $209 $165 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $200 at Amazon. $1,200 $978 Shop Now

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test Amazon BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test Score a 2-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests getting your results in 15-minutes. $24 $16 Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee. $100 $79 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum The sleek robot vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to. $300 $170 Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days. $108 $70 Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging. $25 $17 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. $39 $27 Shop Now

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan Amazon Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan Replace up to 12 pieces of cookware with Ninja's do-it-all pan. This 4-quart pan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish. $130 $99 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. $650 $499 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $20 Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. $460 $370 Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. $399 $299 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,698 Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $278 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $470 Shop Now

48" LG C3 OLED TV Amazon 48" LG C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,297 $1,197 Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling. $350 $255 Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $90 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months. $27 $18 Shop Now

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream Amazon Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s cace moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress. $28 $17 Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand SolaWave Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel. $149 $94 Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum Amazon L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine. $33 $21 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $60 Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing. $33 $18 Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. $70 $40 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $160 $120 Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. $171 $120 Shop Now

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways. $190 $91 Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. $190 $109 Shop Now

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe Amazon adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. $120 $60 Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist. $80 $59 Shop Now

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything. $35 $15 Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. $25 $18 Shop Now

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance. $95 $59 Shop Now

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $47 $27 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

RELATED CONTENT: