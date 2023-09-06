Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Nespresso, Samsung, UGG and More Up to 70% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chic living room
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:22 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

ET editors found the best deals on Amazon right now, including affordable finds across every category.

Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets, school supplies, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's top deals should definitely be on your radar.

Shop Amazon's Daily Deals

This week's best deals on Amazon span tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to Crest 3D Whitestrips, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Dyson, UGG, Adidas and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $278

Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150 $105

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $329

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $165

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $200 at Amazon.

$1,200 $978

Shop Now

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Amazon

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Score a 2-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests getting your results in 15-minutes.

$24 $16

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $79

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$300 $170

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108 $70

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging. 

$25 $17

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently deeply discounted. Don't miss this incredible deal. 

$160 $65

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39 $27

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Replace up to 12 pieces of cookware with Ninja's do-it-all pan. This 4-quart pan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $24

Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$650 $499

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $20

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460 $370

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $299

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

65" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$1,998 $1,698

Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air

13" Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$999 $750

Shop Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

$350 $278

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549 $470

Shop Now

48" LG C3 OLED TV

48" LG C3 OLED TV
Amazon

48" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,297 $1,197

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350 $255

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130 $90

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s cace moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress.

$28 $17

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
SolaWave

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149 $94

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33 $18

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
Amazon

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$160 $120

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$171 $120

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190 $91

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190 $109

Shop Now

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120 $60

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80 $59

Shop Now

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.

$35 $15

Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $18

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks

Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.

$95 $59

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70 $47

Shop Now

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47 $27

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Sales & Deals

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Style

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

The Best Deals on Gear to Shop from Amazon's Fall Outdoor Event

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Gear to Shop from Amazon's Fall Outdoor Event

The Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Save Up to 31% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Fall

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 31% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Fall

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

Sales & Deals

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

Tags: