The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Yeti, Apple, UGG and More Up to 70% Off

By ETonline Staff
Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets, school supplies, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's early Labor Day deals should definitely be on your radar. 

This week's best deals on Amazon span tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today. 

From AirPods to Crest 3D Whitestrips, you'll find Labor Day discounts on top brands like Samsung, Dyson, UGG, Adidas and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Deals This Week

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

$350$278
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100$66
YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug
YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug
Amazon
YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

Unlike traditional camp mugs, this double-wall vacuum-insulated body protects hands from hot or cold contents while keeping everything well-insulated.

$30$24
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Cut down on their chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming for the new grad whose juggling their first full-time job. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275$179
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

The Smart Fire 4K TV doesn't have just have Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, but it also comes with 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus for a superb viewing experience for an Amazon Prime member like yourself.

$520$350
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39$24
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150$105
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108$76
13" Apple MacBook Air
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$1,000$750
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50$28

The Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Replace up to 12 pieces of cookware with Ninja's do-it-all pan. This 4-quart pan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish.

$130$85
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$25
WITH COUPON
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$650$499
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32$25
Carote 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Carote 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

$200$110
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$370
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$319
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes. It uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results, including the perfect amount of cream for large coffee cups.

$200$150

The Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Get a full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 that includes a full year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case. Kids can request apps and eBooks in the digital store, while parents approve purchases and downloads. 

$200$140
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. 

$129$99
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$477
55" LG C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
55" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,397
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350$226
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 5
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130$90

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33$21
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. 

$70$40
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45$40
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33$18
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging. 

$25$18
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$100
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27$15
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70$40

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$105
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120$62
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80$56
MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.

$35$21
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks

Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.

$95$60
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$49
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70$47
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$99
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47$29
WITH COUPON

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

