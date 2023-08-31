Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals You Need to Know About This Weekend: Apple, Dyson, Yeti and More

The Amazon Labor Day sale is now live, and we found the 50 best deals worth shopping over the holiday weekend.

The Amazon Labor Day sale is here with hundreds of major discounts dropping every day leading up to the holiday on September 4. Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is full of steals on practically everything we could need. Now is the perfect time to shop if you missed out on Amazon Prime Day deals and don't want to wait around for October's Prime Day or Black Friday. 

If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets, school supplies, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's Labor Day sale should definitely be on your radar. Amazon is practically overflowing with sales for the holiday weekend, and we found the 50 best deals spanning tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories.

With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon Labor Day deals worth shopping today. From AirPods to Crest 3D Whitestrips, you'll find Labor Day discounts on top brands like Samsung, Dyson, UGG, Adidas and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost.

Ahead, start saving and shop this year's best Labor Day Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals of 2023

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $299

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $140

Shop Now

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug
Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

Unlike traditional camp mugs, this double-wall vacuum-insulated body protects hands from hot or cold contents while keeping everything well-insulated.

$30 $24

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Cut down on their chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming for the new grad whose juggling their first full-time job. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $179

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

The Smart Fire 4K TV doesn't have just have Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, but it also comes with 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus for a superb viewing experience for an Amazon Prime member like yourself.

$520 $350

Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150 $105

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108 $70

Shop Now

13" Apple MacBook Air

13" Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$999 $749

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging. 

$25 $16

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Labor Day Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently deeply discounted. Don't miss this incredible deal. 

$160 $65

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39 $27

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Replace up to 12 pieces of cookware with Ninja's do-it-all pan. This 4-quart pan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish.

$130 $85

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$650 $499

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $25

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460 $370

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $319

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Labor Day Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

65" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$1,998 $1,588

Shop Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

$350 $278

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549 $477

Shop Now

48" LG C3 OLED TV

48" LG C3 OLED TV
Amazon

48" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,297 $1,197

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350 $255

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130 $90

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27 $16

Shop Now

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s cace moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress.

$28 $17

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $19

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33 $18

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
SolaWave

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149 $130

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Labor Day Fashion Deals

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
Amazon

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$160 $120

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190 $91

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190 $109

Shop Now

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120 $60

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80 $59

Shop Now

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.

$35 $21

Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $18

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks

Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.

$95 $59

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70 $47

Shop Now

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47 $27

Shop Now

