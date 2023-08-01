The 52 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Samsung, Bowflex, Crocs and More
The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Replace up to 12 pieces of cookware with Ninja's do-it-all pan. This 4-quart pan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound for traveling, working, or relaxing at home. Simply slide the plush cushions over your ears, flip the switch and experience every detail of your audio.
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. This Prime Day deal is engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals.
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
The Best Amazon Home Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes. It uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results, including the perfect amount of cream for large coffee cups.
Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
The Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
Available in six different colors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50mp photo resolution plus a bright display to capture your best shot every time you take a picture. Its long-lasting battery keeps you connected for longer.
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
Save over $175 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility.
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
The Best Amazon Mattress Deals
Don't sleep on Amazon's best mattress deals that include savings on top brands like Casper, DreamCooud, Leesa and more.
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover with natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.
Discover the perfect balance of breathable, contouring support and softness with DreamCloud's innovative gel memory foam, plush cashmere blend tight top, and innerspring coil system.
For anyone who suffers from back, hip or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body.
Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.
For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted at Amazon. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.
The Best Amazon Beauty Deals
Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging.
Brighten up your smile with a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume.
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
The Best Amazon Fitness Deals
If you have your eye on some new home gym equipment or a restorative massage gun, read on to see the best Amazon fitness and wellness deals.
The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet.
This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off.
Complete your home gym with $210 off this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.
Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.
Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students.
