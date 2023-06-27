From weddings to July 4th weekend and all celebrations in between, the busy summer travel season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

This week, we're seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best 4th of July 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled summer.

The Best 4th of July Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Save 30% on Samsonite's suitcases and travel bags for a lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now for their 4th of July sale.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

As part of their 4th of July event, save up to 20% on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your next adventure using the code JULY.

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $306 $248 WITH CODE: JULY Shop Now

Travel all summer long with an Away suitcase set on sale now. Get $50 off your choice of carry-on and checked suitcase, or $100 off a carry-on, Medium, and Large.

As part of their Travel More Sale, Calpak luggage is on sale for as much as 60% off. Save on carry-ons and luggage sets with everything that you need for your next trip.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Take 20% off checked bags sitewide at Travelpro for durable and dependable suitcases that make great Independence Day travel accessories.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening soon, but right now, you can save up to 60% on items across all categories, including travel bags from Herschel, Carhartt, Barbour and more.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your upcoming summer trip a breeze. Whether you've has your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bag, here are our favorites to save on new luggage now. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale for their lowest price ever right now.

The Best 4th of July Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Traveling is a breeze with the Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight. $320 $230 WITH CODE: JULY Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Amazon Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport to get to your Independence Day celebrations on time. $400 $97 Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Save $70+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States. $200 $117 Shop Now

Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway for a 4th of July celebration, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. $175 $99 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Whether you're traveling to New York, South Carolina, or anywhere across the United States, the Winfield 2 hard is perfect for your July Fourth travels. The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets. Travel smoothly to see your 4th of July parade fireworks this season. $300 $210 Shop Now

