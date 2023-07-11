Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 to Shop Right Now: Beauty, Tech, Fitness and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day 2023
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and with thousands of Black Friday-level deals to choose from, it's nearly impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't. Even if you are on a budget, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year for some serious bargain shopping. That's why we scoured all of Amazon's discounts to find the best Prime Day deals under $50 actually worth shopping today. 

Prime Day isn't just for saving on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and TVs. Right now, you snag all sorts of tech, home, clothing, and skincare essentials under $50 from top brands like EltaMD, KitchenAid, Adidas, Hydro Flask and more. 

From almost 50% off summer wardrobe staples like maxi dresses and Levi's denim  shorts to air fryers and massage guns at ultra-low price points, read on for the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 you won't want to miss.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $50 

Score big on kitchen essentials, including portable blenders, air fryers and more with these Amazon Prime Day discounts.

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart

Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for $47 off.

$96$49
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
Amazon
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender.

$60$49
Total Chef 4-Slice Natural Convection Toaster Oven
Total Chef 4-Slice Natural Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
Total Chef 4-Slice Natural Convection Toaster Oven

Bake, toast, roast, and black in this compact countertop oven.

$49$41
Maipor Vegetable Chopper
Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Maipor Vegetable Chopper

Save time while cooking with this 13 in 1 vegetable chopper.

$33$18
Mialoe Portable Blender
Portable Blender
Amazon
Mialoe Portable Blender

Make your smoothies and cocktails on the go with this rechargeable portable blender.

$30$19

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $50

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of skin care, hair treatments, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer

Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract, and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.

$40$28
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28$20
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Upgrade your shower shelf with TikTok's favorite Olaplex bond-repairing hair treatment.

$30$24
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pens
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pens

The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.

$45$20
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24$17
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel-Size Cleanser
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel-Size Cleanser
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel-Size Cleanser

If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niacinamide. Plus, it comes with a free travel-sized cleanser.

$30$21
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48$38
EltaMD UV Stick Face and Body Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Stick Face and Body Sunscreen
Amazon
EltaMD UV Stick Face and Body Sunscreen

Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore's favorite sunscreen is on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

$35$28

Best Prime Day Tech Deals Under $50 

Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss. 

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones with Microphone
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones with Microphone
Amazon
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones with Microphone

Enjoy high sound quality all day long. The WH-CH520 headphones with up to 50 hours of battery life, stable connectivity, and enhanced call performance, meet the demands of your day.

$60$40
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Take more than 50% off one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more.


$50$23
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

This tablet has everything you need with up to 10 hours of reading, streaming, browsing the web, and playing games.

$60$40
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The 1080p HD wired video doorbell is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.

$60$35
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound
Amazon
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.

$50$40

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals Under $50

Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.

Toloco Massage Gun
TOLOCO Massage Gun
Amazon
Toloco Massage Gun

This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. 

$100$40
WITH COUPON
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70$39
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
RAEMAO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Amazon
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.

$200$43
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

The straw lid is leakproof, which makes sipping your refreshing drink that much easier. 

$50$34

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $50 

Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish dresses, everyday denim, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50$29
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 40% off. 

$60$35
ZESICA Summer Boho Dress
ZESICA Summer Boho Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Summer Boho Dress

This maxi dress is perfect for summer nights on the town.

$58$25
Reebok Classic Nylon Women's Shoes
Classic Nylon Women's Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Classic Nylon Women's Shoes

For a casual everyday look, these classic nylon shoes are perfect to pair with denim jeans or shorts. 

$70$45
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$53$31
Steve Madden Donddi Sandals
Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Donddi Sandals

The cutest summer shoe for casual outfits.

$55$36

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

