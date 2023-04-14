From beaches to slopes and all spots in between, the busy spring and summer travel months are the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

April is bringing excellent luggage sales to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, personal items and more. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts for the start of spring. There are markdowns on Samsonite carry-ons, Amazon's best-selling luggage sets, and even Calpak's cult-favorite checked bags.

Ahead, shop all the best luggage sales and deals happening right now to kick-start your spring travels. To help you keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Samsonite: Save up to 25% on best-selling luggage for a lifetime of adventures with sitewide deals at Samsonite.

Away: Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.

Dagne Dover: Shop the Bye Winter Sale at Dagne Dover and take up to 25% off carryalls, toiletry bags, and backpacks.

Calpak: The Calpak sale is taking up to 55% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Monos: Monos is celebrating spring by offering up to 10% off sitewide the brand's award-winning carry-ons.

Amazon: Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Travelpro: Take 15% off sitewide at Travelpro for luggage that is tested and loved by travelers for its dependability, durability and design.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your next trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway.

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $284 $255 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $150 Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $400 Shop Now

