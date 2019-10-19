For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and the organic honey!), there’s another person who insists on all the technology.

The following 10 beauty tools for hair and skin are for that product lover -- the one who wants the pimple-zapping wand and the world’s fastest hair dryer, but also the best foundation blender.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas, but also balanced out this beauty shopping list with some low-tech tools that are equally essential.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already.

Skin Gym Wand

Nordstrom

She can be her own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria and nips breakouts in the bud.

Dyson Hair Dryer

Nordstrom

This lightweight dryer has a super powerful motor, so hair goes from damp to “done!” in a flash.

Marc Jacobs Travel Makeup Brush Set

Sephora

Perfect for those on the go, this five-piece kit covers all the basics (powder, foundation, eyeshadow and more) in a convenient, purse-friendly size.

Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Device

Nordstrom

Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.

Jillian Dempsey Sculpting Bar

Sephora

Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck.

Clarisonic Skincare Device

Sephora

Take off the remains of the day with this waterproof skin-cleansing brush that relies on sonic waves to get the face six times cleaner than using hands alone.

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Sephora

Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.

Ziip Beauty Electrical Device

Nordstrom

This FDA-cleared device uses nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, leading to the production of skin-firming collagen and elastin.

GHD Iron

Nordstrom

This iron’s rounded barrel can create curls, waves or pin-straight styles. Plus, it seals the hair cuticle for maximum shine and moisture retention.

Beautyblender Essentials

Sephora

Every makeup artist has at least one Beautyblender in his or her arsenal. You’ll get four of the miracle makeup sponges in this set, along with four Blendercleansers.

