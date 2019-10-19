The Best Beauty Tools for Skin and Hair That Make Great Gifts: Clarisonic, Dyson and More
For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and the organic honey!), there’s another person who insists on all the technology.
The following 10 beauty tools for hair and skin are for that product lover -- the one who wants the pimple-zapping wand and the world’s fastest hair dryer, but also the best foundation blender.
We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas, but also balanced out this beauty shopping list with some low-tech tools that are equally essential.
Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already.
Skin Gym Wand
She can be her own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria and nips breakouts in the bud.
Shop: Skin Gym High Frequency Wand, $95 at Nordstrom
Dyson Hair Dryer
This lightweight dryer has a super powerful motor, so hair goes from damp to “done!” in a flash.
Shop: Dyson Red Supersonic Hair Dryer & Travel Case Set, $399 at Nordstrom
Marc Jacobs Travel Makeup Brush Set
Perfect for those on the go, this five-piece kit covers all the basics (powder, foundation, eyeshadow and more) in a convenient, purse-friendly size.
Shop: Marc Jacobs Beauty Your Place or Mine? Five-Piece Travel Brush Collection, $135 at Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Device
Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.
Shop: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device, $435 at Nordstrom
Jillian Dempsey Sculpting Bar
Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck.
Shop: Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $195 at Sephora
Clarisonic Skincare Device
Take off the remains of the day with this waterproof skin-cleansing brush that relies on sonic waves to get the face six times cleaner than using hands alone.
Shop: Clarisonic Skincare Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device, $169 at Sephora
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.
Shop: Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha, $18 at Sephora
Ziip Beauty Electrical Device
This FDA-cleared device uses nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, leading to the production of skin-firming collagen and elastin.
Shop: Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device, $495 at Nordstrom
GHD Iron
This iron’s rounded barrel can create curls, waves or pin-straight styles. Plus, it seals the hair cuticle for maximum shine and moisture retention.
Shop: GHD Classic 1-Inch Styler, $149 at Nordstrom
Beautyblender Essentials
Every makeup artist has at least one Beautyblender in his or her arsenal. You’ll get four of the miracle makeup sponges in this set, along with four Blendercleansers.
Shop: Beautyblender The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials, $65 at Sephora
