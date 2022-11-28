Whether you're visiting family this season or looking forward to a holiday getaway, the right kind of luggage can make or break your travel experience. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase. Luckily, so many of our favorite luggage brands are offering Cyber Monday sales right now so you can upgrade your suitcase ahead of the holiday travel season.

Not sure where to start? We've hunted down the best luggage deals to shop on Cyber Monday, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts. Away's sleek, stylish suitcases have cemented it as one of the internet's new favorite luggage brands, while Samsonite has long since been a go-to for travel essentials. Looking to splurge this season? Nordstrom is offering deals on luxury luggage from TUMI, and Dagne Dover has a wide selection of stunning pieces on sale.

Here, we've rounded up all of the best luggage sales to shop on Cyber Monday.

Away: Buy any two suitcases to get $50 off, and buy any three suitcases to get $100 off through Monday, November 28.

Samsonite: 30% off sitewide through Tuesday, November 29.

Dagne Dover: 25% off sitewide with code BFRIYAY25 through Wednesday, November 30.

Calpak: Up to 75% off sitewide until Tuesday, November 29.

Paravel: Up to 30% off luggage and accessories.

Travelpro: Take up to 90% off, plus $30 off $200, $50 off $300, and $80 off $400 — excluding clearance, hot deals and sets.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off brands such as Tumi, Herschel Supply Co. and Vacay.

Macy's: Up to 70% off suitcases, luggage sets, and bags from Samsonite, American Tourister, DKNY and more.

Below, we've found up the best luggage to shop while Cyber Monday sales are still on this week. From $100 off trendy Away bags to over $500 off suitcase sets from Macy's, here are our favorite ways to save on new luggage ahead of holiday travels.

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away Travel Away The Bigger Carry-On The Bigger Carry-On is now available in everyone’s favorite color. Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. $295 $195 $100 ANY 3 SUITCASES Shop Now

Samsonite 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite 2 Piece Set Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase in your choose of alpine green, maroon or black. $250 $130 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

