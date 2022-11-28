Shopping

The Best Cyber Monday Luggage Deals to Shop Before Traveling for the Holidays: Away, Samsonite and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Samsonite

Whether you're visiting family this season or looking forward to a holiday getaway, the right kind of luggage can make or break your travel experience. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase. Luckily, so many of our favorite luggage brands are offering Cyber Monday sales right now so you can upgrade your suitcase ahead of the holiday travel season. 

Not sure where to start? We've hunted down the best luggage deals to shop on Cyber Monday, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts. Away's sleek, stylish suitcases have cemented it as one of the internet's new favorite luggage brands, while Samsonite has long since been a go-to for travel essentials. Looking to splurge this season? Nordstrom is offering deals on luxury luggage from TUMI, and Dagne Dover has a wide selection of stunning pieces on sale. 

Here, we've rounded up all of the best luggage sales to shop on Cyber Monday.

AwayBuy any two suitcases to get $50 off, and buy any three suitcases to get $100 off through Monday, November 28.

Samsonite: 30% off sitewide through Tuesday, November 29.

Dagne Dover: 25% off sitewide with code BFRIYAY25 through Wednesday, November 30.

Calpak: Up to 75% off sitewide until Tuesday, November 29.

Paravel: Up to 30% off luggage and accessories.

Travelpro: Take up to 90% off, plus $30 off $200, $50 off $300, and $80 off $400 — excluding clearance, hot deals and sets.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off brands such as Tumi, Herschel Supply Co. and Vacay.

Macy's: Up to 70% off suitcases, luggage sets, and bags from Samsonite, American Tourister, DKNY and more.

Below, we've found up the best luggage to shop while Cyber Monday sales are still on this week. From $100 off trendy Away bags to over $500 off suitcase sets from Macy's, here are our favorite ways to save on new luggage ahead of holiday travels.

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away Travel
Away The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On is now available in everyone’s favorite color. Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. 

$295$195
$100 ANY 3 SUITCASES
Samsonite 2 Piece Set
Samsonite 2 Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite 2 Piece Set

Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase in your choose of alpine green, maroon or black.

$250$130
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

For weekends away, this extra-large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.

$245$184
WITH CODE BLACKFRIYAY25
Calpak Hue Large Luggage
Calpak Hue Large Luggage
Calpak
Calpak Hue Large Luggage

For fans of the minimalist look, Calpak's Hue collection is full of sleek, stylish suitcases such as this large roller bag.

$275$220
Paravel Medium Cabana Tote
Paravel Medium Cabana Tote
Paravel
Paravel Medium Cabana Tote

For a thoughtful gift they'll actually use, this tote from Paravel can be personalized with their initials.

$175$140
Travelpro Pathways 3.0 Carry-on Hardside Expandable Spinner
Travelpro Pathways 3.0 Carry-on Hardside Expandable Spinner
Travelpro
Travelpro Pathways 3.0 Carry-on Hardside Expandable Spinner

Take over $200 off this durable carry-on suitcase during Travelpro's Black Friday promotion.

$320$112
Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag
Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag
Mali + Lili
Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag

A sleek vegan leather duffle bag is a gorgeous gift for anyone on your list — including yourself.

$128$75
Tumi 31-Inch 19 Degree Extended Trip Spinner Packing Case
Tumi 31-Inch 19 Degree Extended Trip Spinner Packing Case
Nordstrom
Tumi 31-Inch 19 Degree Extended Trip Spinner Packing Case

Tumi's durable, lightweight aluminum luggage is well worth the splurge.

$875$699
Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set
Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set
Macy's
Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set

Save over $500 on this three-piece set from Kenneth Cole, including a carry-on, medium and large suitcase in your choice of rose gold, silver, navy, black or champagne.

$720$180
Puiche Trésor Carry-on Vanity Trunk Luggage, Set of 2
Puiche Trésor Carry-on Vanity Trunk Luggage, Set of 2
Macy's
Puiche Trésor Carry-on Vanity Trunk Luggage, Set of 2

For a vintage look with modern amenities, we love this carry-on suitcase and matching cosmetics case.

$260$104

For more savings, check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

