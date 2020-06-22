Shopping

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

Published
best denim deals
Westend61 / Getty Images

Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Summer Sale. The major shopping event, also called the Big Style Sale, is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts. 

You can score discounts on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand and Levi's.

Amazon's Big Style Sale comes following the postponement of Prime Day. Shop can't-miss deals from favorite fashion brands including Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Rebecca Minkoff

Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale. 

Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Mid Length Shorts
Levi's

Cuffed shorts with mid-rise waist. 

REGULARLY $44.50

Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
DL1961
DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
Amazon
Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
DL1961

Non-stretch denim with wide-leg silhouette.

REGULARLY $199

The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
Mother
Mother The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
Amazon
The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
Mother

Score this popular straight-leg style from Mother. 

REGULARLY $220

Ali High Rise Cigarette Jeans
Levi's
Frame Ali High Rise Cigarette Jeans
Amazon
Ali High Rise Cigarette Jeans
Levi's

Form-fitting jeans that are stretchy and comfortable. 

REGULARLY $239

Carribean Blue Dress
BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC Carribean Blue Dress
Amazon
Carribean Blue Dress
BLANKNYC

A buttoned, belted denim dress. 

REGULARLY $98

Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
J Brand
J Brand Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
J Brand

High-waist skinny jeans, featuring exposed button fly and raw hem. 

REGULARLY $248

Nine High Rise Shorts
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Nine High Rise Shorts
Amazon
Nine High Rise Shorts
Rag & Bone

Flared jean shorts that feel soft on. 

REGULARLY $165

High Rise Relaxed Stovepipe Jeans
Lee Vintage Modern
Lee Vintage Modern High Rise Relaxed Stovepipe Jeans
Amazon
High Rise Relaxed Stovepipe Jeans
Lee Vintage Modern

A relaxed-fit stovepipe jean with distressing at the knees. 

REGULARLY $98

