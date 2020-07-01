The Best Designer Denim Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More
Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Summer Sale. The major shopping event, also called the Big Style Sale, is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts.
You can score markdowns on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand, Levi's and DL1961.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale.
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans at 28% Off
The Levi’s 711 skinnies are the ultimate look-amazing jeans are designed to flatter, hold and lift. The are available now at 28% off while supplies last.
Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans from J Brand at 30% Off
This J Brand ultra-high-rise Lillie ankle skinny fit with an exposed button fly is 30% off. Grab a pair of these now while supplies last.
DL1961 Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny jeans, worn by Meghan Markle.
Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket by AG Adriano Goldschmied
Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion and Clothing
The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Big Style Sale From Amazon
The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50
The Best Ray Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon