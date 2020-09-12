Shopping

The Best Etsy Jewelry: Shop Unique Handmade Jewelry

Etsy is where you can find a variety of items from clothing to home decor from independent artists.

Specifically, the Etsy marketplace is a great place to shop for beautiful, handcrafted jewelry for yourself or as a perfect gift. Whether you're looking for fine jewelry or fashion jewelry, you're sure to find a gorgeous, unique pair of earrings or bracelet from an Etsy seller you may have never heard of before.

ET Style has gathered the coolest jewelry brands to know on Etsy, along with our top picks.

Shop the best Etsy jewelry.

Lingua Nigra

Edge of the Earth - Sterling Silver Acid Etched Hand Cut Earrings
Edge of the Earth - Sterling Silver Acid Etched Hand Cut Earrings
Lingua Nigra is all about handcrafted jewelry that boasts beautiful, organic, sculptural shapes like these stunning cut-out, etched earrings. 

Ubuntu

Rainbow Seed Bead Beaded Pearl and Shell Bracelet Set
Ubuntu Rainbow Seed Bead Beaded Pearl and Shell Bracelet Set
Rainbow Seed Bead Beaded Pearl and Shell Bracelet Set
Every purchase of Ubuntu's colorful handmade jewelry will help sponsor five children at Gertrude's Orphanage in Port Au Prince, Haiti. This set of beaded pearl and shell bracelets are so on trend.

REGULARLY $64

Omi Woods

The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil
Omi Woods The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil
The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil
Omi Woods' ethically handmade earrings and necklaces -- such as the popular coin-layered chains -- are made from fair-trade African gold and conflict-free fine metals. Use the code SHIP175 to receive free shipping and returns on purchases over $175. 

Leila

Personalized Bar Necklace
Leila Personalized Bar Necklace
Personalized Bar Necklace
Leila has a variety of personalized jewelry that make great gifts. We love the bar necklaces, available in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill and sterling silver.

Monday Monarch  

Hoop Earrings
Monday Monarch Hoop Earrings
Hoop Earrings
For minimalist, everyday jewelry, Monday Monarch has chic, simple options to stack with what you already own. These thick hoop earrings are an essential. Choose from multiple materials and sizes. 

Havanaflamingo 

White Large Tassel Earrings
Havanaflamingo White Large Tassel Earrings.jpg
White Large Tassel Earrings
The Barcelona-based line is all about statement-making baubles. Oversized earrings are a highlight for this brand such as this fringe pair that would look fantastic as a bridal accessory. 

Adorness

Green and Golden Earrings with Chain
Adorness Green and Golden Earrings with Chain.jpg
Green and Golden Earrings with Chain
Pretty Pickle

Forget Me Nots Flower Necklace
Pretty Pickle Forget Me Nots Flower Necklace.jpg
Forget Me Nots Flower Necklace
Shirli Classic Jewelry

Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff
Shirli Classic Jewelry Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff
Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff
Tsunja

Geometric Abstract Earrings
Tsunja Geometric Abstract Earrings
Geometric Abstract Earrings
Shop upcycled leather jewelry by Adorness, boasting graphic prints and color-blocking, handmade in Paris. We love these triangular earrings

