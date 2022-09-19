If you are dreaming about revamping your wardrobe for fall without breaking the bank, Nordstrom Rack's sale will get you prepared for the new season. With the official start of fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to save up to 85% on cozy sweaters, lightweight jackets, designer handbags, and Chelsea boots. No coupon code is necessary for grabbing brands like UGG, Farm Rio, Michael Kors, Free People, and Kate Spade on sale.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Clearance

Fall is one of our favorite seasons for fashion and Nordstrom Rack's best deals include closet staples that you can wear through winter. From comfortable jeans to stylish outerwear, adding a new piece to your clothing collection this fall can be just what you need to get excited for the cozy times ahead. With prices this low, shopping at Nordstrom Rack is also an exciting opportunity to try out new trends like clogs and cowboy boots.

Below, shop ET's favorite fall fashion deals from Nordstrom Rack and save big on everything you need for a wardrobe refresh.

Givenchy Logo Scarf Nordstrom Rack Givenchy Logo Scarf This designer scarf is a fall must-have accessory that can be paired with literally any outfit. This Givenchy scarf is 95% off, while supplies last. $410 $187 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer's Platform UGGs Are Perfect Boots for Fall

Megan Fox's '90s-Inspired Jeans Are On Sale for 25% Off

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 202

8 Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall: Shop Cowboy Boots, Knee-Highs, Booties, and More

The Best Men's Fall Jackets: Levi's, The North Face, Amazon and More

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Free People’s Activewear for Fall is Too Good To Miss