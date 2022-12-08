Whether you're visiting family this season or looking forward to a holiday getaway, the right kind of luggage can make or break your travel experience. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase. Luckily, so many of our favorite luggage brands are offering holiday sales right now so you can upgrade your suitcase ahead of the busy travel season.

Not sure where to start? We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts. Away's sleek, stylish suitcases have cemented it as one of the internet's new favorite luggage brands, while Samsonite has long since been a go-to for travel essentials. Nordstrom is offering deals on luxury luggage from TUMI, and Dagne Dover has a wide selection of stunning pieces on sale.

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Away: Get $50 off when you buy any two Away suitcases, or $100 off any three.

Samsonite: Save on gifts for a lifetime of adventures with sitewide deals up to 30% off Samsonite luggage.

Dagne Dover: Use code TRAVEL25 to take 25% off Dagne Dover's travel bags.

Calpak: The Calpak sale is taking up to 50% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Paravel: The more you spend at Paravel, the more you save. Get up to $250 off luggage and accessories.

Travelpro: Take 15% off sitewide at Travelpro for last-minute gifts.

Nordstrom: For luggage that will arrive before Christmas, shop up to 60% off brands such as Tumi, Herschel Supply Co. and Vacay.

Macy's: Save up to 70% on suitcases, luggage sets, and bags from Samsonite, American Tourister, DKNY and more.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals to shop now. From $100 off trendy Away bags to over $500 off suitcase sets from Macy's, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your holiday travels.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $140 Shop Now

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away Travel Away The Bigger Carry-On The Bigger Carry-On is now available in everyone’s favorite color. Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. $295 $195 $100 ANY 3 SUITCASES Shop Now

Samsonite 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite 2 Piece Set Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase in your choose of alpine green, maroon or black. $250 $130 Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $300 Shop Now

