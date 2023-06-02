From weddings to July 4th weekend and all celebrations in between, the busy summer travel season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

This week, we're seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Memorial Day 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled summer.

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Save 30% on Samsonite suitcases and travel bags for a lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

Save up to 10% on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your next adventure.

Travel all summer long with an Away suitcase set on sale now. Get $50 off your choice of carry-on and checked suitcase, or $100 off a carry-on, Medium, and Large.

Calpak luggage is on sale for as much as 45% off. Save on carry-ons and luggage sets with everything that you need for your next trip.

Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for durable and dependable suitcases that make thoughtful Father's Day gifts.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale in on now and you can save up to 60% on items across all categories, including travel bags from Herschel, Carhartt, Barbour and more.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your upcoming summer trip a breeze. Whether you've has your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bag, here are our favorites to save on new luggage now. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale for their lowest price ever right now.

The Best Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets. $300 $210 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Suitcases and Travel Bags for Summer

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer

Away’s Summer Sale Is Full of Great Deals on Luggage Sets Right Now

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok