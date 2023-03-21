Shopping

The Best Luggage Sales to Kick-Start Your Spring Travel: Monos, Samsonite, Dagne Dover and More

By Lauren Gruber
Monos

From beaches to slopes and all spots in between, the busy spring and summer travel months are the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

This week, there are excellent luggage sales to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, personal items and more. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts for the start of spring. There are markdowns on Samsonite carry-ons, Amazon's best-selling luggage sets, and even Calpak's cult-favorite checked bags. 

Ahead, shop all the best luggage sales and deals happening right now to kick-start your spring travels. 

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Samsonite: Save up to 20% on best-selling luggage for a lifetime of adventures with sitewide deals at Samsonite.

Dagne Dover: Shop the Bye Winter Sale at Dagne Dover and take up to 25% off carryalls, toiletry bags, and backpacks.

CalpakThe Calpak sale is taking up to 40% off carry-ons and luggage sets. 

Monos: Monos is celebrating their birthday by offering up to 25% off sitewide with code BIRTHDAY at checkout — including the brand's award-winning carry-ons

Amazon: Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 57% off. 

Travelpro: Take 15% off sitewide at Travelpro for luggage that is tested and loved by travelers for its dependability, durability and design.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your next trip a breeze. From large Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway.

Monos Carry-On
Monos Carry-On
Monos
Monos Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. 

$284$255
WITH CODE BIRTHDAY
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

You can actually get 20% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. 

$200$160
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$128
Dagne Dover Landon Caryall Bag - Extra Large
Landon Caryall Bag - Extra Large
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon Caryall Bag - Extra Large

For weekends away, this extra-large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.

$245$189
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote

Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. 

$175$139
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set

The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips. 

$700$346
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$190
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$450$350
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase.

$331$288
Samsonite Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set

Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn. 

$600$450

