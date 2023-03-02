With 2023 spring break travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, it is time to upgrade your luggage. Whether you’re trying to escape the cold or just the endless monotony of winter, the right kind of luggage can make or break your travel experience. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

This week, there are excellent luggage sales to help you save on brand-new vacation accessories ahead of the busy travel season. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts. There are markdowns on Samsonite carry-ons, Amazon's best-selling luggage sets, and even Calpak's cult-favorite checked bags.

Ahead, shop the best luggage sales and deals happening right now to get ready for spring break.

The Best Luggage Sales This Week

Samsonite: Save 20% on best-selling luggage for a lifetime of adventures with sitewide deals at Samsonite.

Dagne Dover: Shop the "Bye Winter" Sale at Dagne Dover and take up to 25% off carryalls, toiletry bags, and backpacks.

Calpak: The Calpak sale is taking up to 40% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Monos: During its Winter Sale, Monos luggage is up to 10% off — including the brand's award-winning carry-ons.

Amazon: Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 57% off.

Travelpro: Take 15% off sitewide at Travelpro for luggage that is tested and loved by travelers for its dependability, durability and design.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your trip a breeze. From $90 off large Samsonite spinners to $56 off Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your spring break travels.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner You can actually get 20% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $160 Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $360 Shop Now

