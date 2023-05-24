From weddings to Memorial Day and all celebrations in between, the busy summer travel season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

With Memorial Day weekend almost here, we're seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Memorial Day 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled summer.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales

Save 30% on Samsonite suitcases and travel bags for a lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now.

Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.

The Calpak Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 45% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for durable and dependable suitcases that make thoughtful graduation gifts for anyone heading off to college.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale in on now and you can save up to 60% on items across all categories, including travel bags from Herschel, Carhartt, Barbour and more.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your Memorial Day weekend trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $140 Shop Now

Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets. $300 $210 Shop Now

