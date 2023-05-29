The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Calpak, Away, Samsonite and More
From weddings to Memorial Day and all celebrations in between, the busy summer travel season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.
This Memorial Day, we're seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.
From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Memorial Day 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled summer.
The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales
Samsonite
Save 30% on Samsonite suitcases and travel bags for a lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now.
Monos
Use code MEMORIAL to save up to 20% off sitewide on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your next adventure.
Away
Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.
Calpak
The Calpak Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 45% off carry-ons and luggage sets.
Paravel
With summer coming in hot, Paravel is offering 20% off travel sets for all of your upcoming trips through May 30.
Amazon
Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.
Travelpro
Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for durable and dependable suitcases that make thoughtful graduation gifts for anyone heading off to college.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale in on now and you can save up to 60% on items across all categories, including travel bags from Herschel, Carhartt, Barbour and more.
Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your Memorial Day weekend trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.
The Best Memorial Day Luggage Deals
You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings.
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease.
Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized.
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
