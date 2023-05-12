Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Monos, Away, Paravel and More

By Lauren Gruber
Memorial Day Luggage Sales
Paravel

From weddings to Memorial Day and all celebrations in between, the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

With Memorial Day weekend almost here, we're already seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, personal items and more for your summer vacations. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Memorial Day luggage sales and deals to get ready for your holiday travel.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Samsonite

Save 25% on every Samsonite suitcase for a lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down until May 23.

Shop Samsonite

Monos

The Monos Mother's Day Sale is offering up to 15% off luggage and travel accessories, including brand's award-winning carry-ons, until May 14.

Shop Monos

Paravel

With Summer coming in hot, Paravel is offering 25% off sitewide through Monday, May 15.

Shop Paravel

Away

Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.

Shop Away

Dagne Dover

Shop limited-edition FW22 favorites and take up to 25% off backpacks and totes.

Shop Dagne Dover

Calpak

The Calpak sale is taking up to 45% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Shop Calpak 

Amazon

Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Shop Amazon 

Travelpro

Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for suitcases that are tested and loved by travelers for their dependability, durability and design.

Shop Travelpro

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your Memorial Day weekend trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Deals 

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. 

$200$150
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away
Away The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. 

$315$267
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$128
Monos Carry-On
Monos Carry-On
Monos
Monos Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. 

$284$255
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease.

$210$157
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote

Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. 

$175$139
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$190$170
WITH COUPON
Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets.

$300$240

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

