From weddings to Memorial Day and all celebrations in between, the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

With Memorial Day weekend almost here, we're already seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, personal items and more for your summer vacations. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Memorial Day luggage sales and deals to get ready for your holiday travel.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Save 25% on every Samsonite suitcase for a lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down until May 23.

Shop Samsonite

The Monos Mother's Day Sale is offering up to 15% off luggage and travel accessories, including brand's award-winning carry-ons, until May 14.

Shop Monos

With Summer coming in hot, Paravel is offering 25% off sitewide through Monday, May 15.

Shop Paravel

Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.

Shop Away

Shop limited-edition FW22 favorites and take up to 25% off backpacks and totes.

Shop Dagne Dover

The Calpak sale is taking up to 45% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Shop Calpak

Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Shop Amazon

Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for suitcases that are tested and loved by travelers for their dependability, durability and design.

Shop Travelpro

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your Memorial Day weekend trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $150 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $284 $255 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease. $210 $157 Shop Now

Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets. $300 $240 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Memorial Day Travel

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now for Summer

All The Best Furniture Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2023

Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web

Memorial Day Sales 2023: Shop the Best Early Memorial Day Deals on Clothing, Appliances, Mattresses and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets: Get up to 64% Off Rockland, Samsonite, American Tourister and More

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Spring and Summer Vacations

Save On Monos Luggage and Accessories During Its Mother's Day Sale

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage for Spring

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

22 Spring Vacation Essentials on Amazon

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

Away Drops Colorful New Aura Collection of Instagram-Worthy Luggage

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite EltaMD Suncreen

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits