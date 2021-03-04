In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion hauls from brands like Rag & Bone, Dermstore and Our Place to update your wardrobe, skin care routine and household staples or you want to get in on must-have deals Nike and Under Armour, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

For its semi-annual event, BaubleBar is offering 20% off everything on its site when you use the promo code SEMI20.

Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event means 20% off select brands like Colorescience, Dermalogica, Murad, Sunday Riley and NuFACE (yes, you read that right) with the promo code GLOWUP. Sale ends March 10.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Diane von Furstenberg is offering 20% any full-price styles.

For International Women's Day, EyeBuyDirect has a Buy One, Get One deal with the promo code WESEEU.

From now until March 15, you can get 20% off nearly everything at The Honest Company's site with the promo code SPRING20. And if you're shopping with a baby in mind, you can get 40% off your first Diapers + Wipes Bundle with the code SPRING40.

Minted is marking down everything on its site -- with the exclusion of fine art prints -- 15% off. And for anyone who needs Save the Dates, you can get 25% off with the code SPRING21.

Save up to 40% off of new markdowns from Nike.

Get $50 off Our Place's signature Always Pan with the promo code FFFALWAYSPAN.

Rag & Bone is marking down select sale items down for up to 60% off.

Looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes? Rothy's is having its first-ever Archive Event sale, which means you can get the brand's shoes for a fraction of the price.

Get an extra 25% during Saks OFF 5TH's Denim Event, which ends March 7.

Give your kitchen an added boost with Sur La Table's Cook's Choice Sale -- which has cookware, knives and more for up to 50% off.

At Under Armour, you can get up to 50% off items in the Outlet section. Plus, take an added 25% off orders $75 or more when you use the promo code 25OFF75 at the checkout from now until March 8.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan People love Our Place's iconic Always Pan for all that it is: a replacement for your fry pant, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. And right now, you can get it for $50 off with the promo code FFFALWAYSPAN. $95 AT OUR PLACE (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit Dermstore NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine. $260 AT DERMSTORE (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Everlane The ReNew Channeled Liner Everlane Everlane The ReNew Channeled Liner In case you're looking for an outer layer to get you through the early mornings of spring before the sun comes out, this quilted jacket from Everlane is available for 40% off. $58 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Dickies Eisenhower Sherpa Lined Work Jacket Urban Outfitters Dickies Eisenhower Sherpa Lined Work Jacket Need an added layer? The Urban Outfitters sale section has you covered. $40 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS ($129) Buy Now

Amazon FireTV Cube with 4K Ultra HD and 2nd Gen Alexa Voice Remote Woot! Amazon FireTV Cube with 4K Ultra HD and 2nd Gen Alexa Voice Remote Right now, Woot! is offering major discounts for Prime Appreciation Week, which means Amazon Prime members will get major discounts in addition to free shipping. Grab yourself this FireTV Cube, which is on sale for 60% off. $40 AT WOOT! (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Nike Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit While these may feel like a more neutral pair of running sneakers, the rainbow detail will make them stand out. $101 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Everlane The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Everlane Everlane The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt A classic striped button-down shirt is always a good option for your wardrobe -- especially when it's on sale for less than $20. $17 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Maxkare Massage Gun Amazon Maxkare Massage Gun Get deeper into those sore muscles with this portable massage gun. $63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

