The Best Spring Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Samsonite, Away, Monos and More
From weddings to Mother's Day and all celebrations in between, the busy spring and summer travel season is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.
April is seeing excellent spring luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, personal items and more. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts for the start of spring. There are markdowns on Samsonite carry-ons, Amazon's best-selling luggage sets, and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak.
Ahead, shop all the best luggage sales and deals of spring 2023 to get ready for your next trip.
The Best Luggage Sales Happening Now
Samsonite
Save up to 25% on every Samsonite suitcase for a lifetime of adventures.
Away
Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.
Dagne Dover
Shop limited-edition FW22 favorites and take up to 25% off backpacks and totes.
Calpak
The Calpak sale is taking up to 45% off carry-ons and luggage sets.
Monos
Monos is celebrating spring by offering up to 10% off sitewide the brand's award-winning carry-ons.
Amazon
Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.
Travelpro
Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for suitcases that are tested and loved by travelers for their dependability, durability and design.
Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your next trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.
The Best Luggage Deals to Shop Now
The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials.
Lightweight and high-strength, Away's 55L travel duffle holds a week’s worth of gear with a unique compression system that helps you pack more in.
You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings.
The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease.
Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion.
"Love this backpack for travel!" wrote one happy reviewer of the Dakota Medium. "Lots of well-thought compartments, waterproof material. Bought the medium and i think it’s the perfect size. Overall, very happy with my purchase."
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized.
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets.
