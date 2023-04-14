Shopping

The Best Spring Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Samsonite, Dagne Dover, Monos and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
April Luggage Sales 2023
Away Travel

From weddings to Mother's Day and all celebrations in between, the busy spring and summer travel months are the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

April is seeing excellent luggage sales to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, personal items and more. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are offering deep discounts for the start of spring. There are markdowns on Samsonite carry-ons, Amazon's best-selling luggage sets, and even Calpak's cult-favorite checked bags. 

Ahead, shop all the best luggage sales and deals happening right now ahead of your next trip.

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Samsonite

Save 25% on every Samsonite Carry-On suitcase for a lifetime of adventures.

Shop Samsonite

Away

Carry-ons, duffles, backpacks and more are up to 40% off at the Away luggage sale.

Shop Away

Dagne Dover

Shop limited-edition FW22 favorites and take up to 25% off backpacks and totes.

Shop Dagne Dover

Calpak

The Calpak sale is taking up to 45% off carry-ons and luggage sets.

Shop Calpak 

Monos

Monos is celebrating spring by offering up to 10% off sitewide the brand's award-winning carry-ons.

Shop Monos

Amazon

Luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Shop Amazon 

Travelpro

Take 15% off hardside luggage sitewide at Travelpro for suitcases that are tested and loved by travelers for their dependability, durability and design.

Shop Travelpro

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your next trip a breeze. From large Rockland and Samsonite spinners to Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bags, here are our favorites to save on new luggage ahead of your upcoming getaway. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale right now.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. 

$200$150
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease.

$210$158
Monos Carry-On
Monos Carry-On
Monos
Monos Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. 

$284$255
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$111
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote

Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. 

$175$139
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$170
WITH COUPON
Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets.

$300$225

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage for Spring

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

22 Spring Vacation Essentials on Amazon

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

Away Drops Colorful New Aura Collection of Instagram-Worthy Luggage

Shop The 26 Best Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles For Spring Break

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite EltaMD Suncreen

The 15 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Break Trip

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits