No, it's not your imagination — winter weather has been extremely tough this season, and it's only just begun. With multiple snow, ice, and rain storms crossing the country, we've been fearing for the warmth of our feet (and the lives of our old shoes!). Luckily, there are tons of winter boots majorly marked down at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale this weekend.

With winter boots up to 60% off, we can finally be ready to brave the cold and walk the winter streets with finesse. Gone are the days of clunky snow boots and plastic galoshes. All-Weather Boots now come in your favorite styles, like the lug sole booties from Circus by Sam Edelman, equipped with weather-resistant fabric and ground-gripping soles, so you can stay dry, warm and fashionable all winter long.

If you need more convincing, Nordstrom's sale is filled to the brim with incredible markdowns on all the biggest shoe designers, including UGGs, which stars like Keke Palmer and Gigi Hadid can't get enough of. Or, with Valentine's Day around the corner, maybe it's time to feel that self-love and treat yourself to a pair you've been admiring for months. Whatever your style, Nordstrom has it all, and the prices have never been better!

Below, ET has gathered some of our favorite winter boots from Teva, UGG, L.L.Bean, Dr. Martens and more.

UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot Nordstrom UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $160 $85 Shop Now

