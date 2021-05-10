The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Shop the Styles Celebs Love
Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. And considering the fact that Bieber even launched two collaborations with the brand, it's clear that the artist loves the iconic shoe -- and he isn't the only one. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles.
If the fact that Crocs have become a #1 best selling item on Amazon should tell you anything, it's that there's a good reason behind the footwear brand's unparalleled popularity. The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.
If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through a handful of celebrity-loved picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and Jibbitz charms to adorn your favorite pair. Then, check out ET Style's favorite picks from the beloved footwear brand.
Ariana Grande
Want an Ariana Grande-approved way to sport the classic clog shoe? It's simple: Wear an oversized sweatshirt with ankle socks, and you're set to go.
Nicki Minaj
If there's anyone who can make Crocs look like high-end fashion, it's Nicki Minaj. The artist adorned her hot pink clogs with Chanel accoutrements, which acted as Jibbitz charms for an added touch of customization.
Bad Bunny
During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore a pair of bright, lime green Croc. We love that the iconic shoe complimented his bubblegum pink jacket.
Questlove
At the 2021 Oscars (yes, the 2021 Oscars), Questlove sported a pair of gleaming gold Crocs on the red carpet. If that isn't a celebrity seal of approval, we don't know what is.
Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Crocs:
