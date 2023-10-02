Fall trends may come and go (think flashy metallics and preppy tenniscore). But if there's one style essential that's here to stay, it's the black turtleneck. Everyone from modern muses Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid to vintage icons Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe loves to rock a black turtleneck, and with good reason.

A timeless staple for cooler weather, the turtleneck as we know it originated in the 19th century, worn by athletes and fishermen for a bit of added warmth. With the rise of the "Gibson Girl" as the feminine ideal in the early 20th century, the style became a mainstay in women's fashion, synonymous with elegance and class. Nowadays the turtleneck remains an iconic style due to its simplicity yet numerous outfit possibilities.

If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your style this season, then a black turtleneck is a must. Whether in tee, sweater, bodysuit or dress form, the turtleneck is an essential basic for pairing with your favorite pairs of jeans, boots and jackets.

To help guide your search for this closet staple, we've rounded up ten black turtlenecks to add to your fall and winter wardrobe at every price point. From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, shop our must-have black turtlenecks for fall 2023.

Madewell Whisper Cotton Turtleneck Madewell Madewell Whisper Cotton Turtleneck "I initially only bought this in the black then had to go back and buy it in all the colors they carried last season," one reviewer raved about this 100% cotton turtleneck. "It's such a staple in my fall/winter wardrobe. Comfy, breathable, great for layering, can tuck in or not - love this shirt!" $32 Shop Now

