Fall trends may come and go — from Hailey Bieber's nails to Birkenstock clogs to "plazacore" — but if there's one style essential that's here to stay, it's the black turtleneck. Everyone from modern muses Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid to vintage icons Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe love to rock a black turtleneck, and with good reason.

A timeless staple for cooler weather, the turtleneck as we know it originated in the 19th century, worn by athletes and fishermen for a bit of added warmth. With the rise of the "Gibson Girl" as the feminine ideal in the early 20th century, the style became a mainstay in women's fashion, synonymous with elegance and class. Nowadays the turtleneck remains an iconic style due to its simplicity yet numerous outfit possibilities.

If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your style this season, then a black turtleneck is a must. Whether in tee, sweater, bodysuit, or dress form, the turtleneck is an essential basic for pairing with your favorite pairs of jeans, boots, and jackets. To help guide your search for this closet staple, we've rounded up ten black turtlenecks to add to your fall and winter wardrobe at every price point. From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, shop our must-have black turtlenecks for fall.

Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit Madewell Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL. $50 Buy Now

