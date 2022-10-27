These 10 Black Turtlenecks Are True Wardrobe Staples You'll Always Want to Wear This Fall
Fall trends may come and go — from Hailey Bieber's nails to Birkenstock clogs to "plazacore" — but if there's one style essential that's here to stay, it's the black turtleneck. Everyone from modern muses Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid to vintage icons Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe love to rock a black turtleneck, and with good reason.
A timeless staple for cooler weather, the turtleneck as we know it originated in the 19th century, worn by athletes and fishermen for a bit of added warmth. With the rise of the "Gibson Girl" as the feminine ideal in the early 20th century, the style became a mainstay in women's fashion, synonymous with elegance and class. Nowadays the turtleneck remains an iconic style due to its simplicity yet numerous outfit possibilities.
If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your style this season, then a black turtleneck is a must. Whether in tee, sweater, bodysuit, or dress form, the turtleneck is an essential basic for pairing with your favorite pairs of jeans, boots, and jackets. To help guide your search for this closet staple, we've rounded up ten black turtlenecks to add to your fall and winter wardrobe at every price point. From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, shop our must-have black turtlenecks for fall.
One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL.
Made of 100% cashmere, this luxurious staple piece is well worth the investment.
At just over $30, this basic long-sleeve is an affordable addition to your fall wardrobe.
A sexier alternative to your basic black turtleneck, this cutout top is great for going out during the colder months.
This ribbed knit bodysuit pairs easily with your favorite jeans, and is available in a wide range of sizes—from XS to 3XL.
This turtleneck dress makes getting ready this season a cinch—just throw on your favorite boots and layering jacket for an easy outfit.
For layering under a blazer at the office or pairing with jeans on the weekend, this staple piece's tank sleeves will keep you cool during the transitional weather.
Sleek and understated, this turtleneck midi dress is ultra soft thanks to a wool and cashmere fabric blend.
Contour stitching above the bust adds an elevated look to an otherwise simple sweater.
An unexpected cutout makes this cotton blend sweater a great choice for date nights — also available in plus sizes.
