TikTok Is Obsessed With Having a ‘Meg Ryan Fall’ — Here’s How To Get the Actress' Iconic Movie Style

By Lauren Gruber‍
meg ryan fall fashion
Columbia Pictures

There's nothing quite like autumn in New York, and when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than '90s rom-com star Meg Ryan. Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally and You've Got MailTikTok has lauded the actress' on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic. 

@claggie I’m actually so excited about 90s fall fashion (and I can’t wait to rewatch these movies). 🍂 #fallfashion#megryan#90s♬ Dreams - The Cranberries

So, how exactly does one have a Meg Ryan fall? There's a reason why her style still works so well today, and it's because Ryan steers clear of anything too trendy. Her outfits revolve around ageless, well-fitting basics: think chunky knit sweaters, structured blazers, and vintage-inspired denim. One of her most iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally — a red turtleneck, brown blazer, and high waisted jeans — never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to replicate. 

To help you build an effortlessly chic wardrobe à la the queen of rom-coms, we've put together everything you need for a Meg Ryan fall with pieces you'll wear for years to come. Below, shop 15 autumnal wardrobe essentials inspired by the actress' timeless style.

& Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater
& Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
& Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater

Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.

$49
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors including this mocha brown.

$70
Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.

$98$64
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots
ASOS
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots

An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.

$97
Classic Easy Turtleneck Sweater
Classic Easy Turtleneck Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch
Classic Easy Turtleneck Sweater

Have a Meg Ryan fall this year with this effortlessly stylish turtleneck knit.

$70$49
Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants
Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants
Madewell
Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

Stay comfortable while looking put together with a pair of wide-legged trousers.

$118
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

You'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.

$90$66
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt
Express
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt

Soft, stretchy, and not too short, this little black skirt pairs perfectly with tights and knee-high boots making it a fall fashion must-have.

$50$30
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great transition piece from fall to winter.

$200$170
Mid Rise Dark Wash Patch Pocket 70s Flare Jeans
Mid Rise Dark Wash Patch Pocket 70s Flare Jeans
Express
Mid Rise Dark Wash Patch Pocket 70s Flare Jeans

Mid-rise is making a comeback, especially in a gorgeous dark wash with vintage-looking pockets.

$98$49
V-Neck Knit Cardigan
V-Neck Knit Cardigan
American Eagle
V-Neck Knit Cardigan

Layer this soft cardi over summer dresses, tanks, and tees to take your summer pieces into fall.

$45$34
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
Amazon
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat

Throw this trench coat over jeans and a sweater to keep you warm and stylish once the chill sets in.

$100
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit

One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL.

$50
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pants
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pants

The sumptuous satin fabric of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.

$90$77

