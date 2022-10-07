There's nothing quite like autumn in New York, and when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than '90s rom-com star Meg Ryan. Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, TikTok has lauded the actress' on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic.

So, how exactly does one have a Meg Ryan fall? There's a reason why her style still works so well today, and it's because Ryan steers clear of anything too trendy. Her outfits revolve around ageless, well-fitting basics: think chunky knit sweaters, structured blazers, and vintage-inspired denim. One of her most iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally — a red turtleneck, brown blazer, and high waisted jeans — never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to replicate.

To help you build an effortlessly chic wardrobe à la the queen of rom-coms, we've put together everything you need for a Meg Ryan fall with pieces you'll wear for years to come. Below, shop 15 autumnal wardrobe essentials inspired by the actress' timeless style.

Wool-Blend Blazer Coat Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great transition piece from fall to winter. $200 $170 Buy Now

Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit Madewell Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL. $50 Buy Now

