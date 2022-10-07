TikTok Is Obsessed With Having a ‘Meg Ryan Fall’ — Here’s How To Get the Actress' Iconic Movie Style
There's nothing quite like autumn in New York, and when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than '90s rom-com star Meg Ryan. Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, TikTok has lauded the actress' on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic.
@claggie I’m actually so excited about 90s fall fashion (and I can’t wait to rewatch these movies). 🍂 #fallfashion#megryan#90s♬ Dreams - The Cranberries
So, how exactly does one have a Meg Ryan fall? There's a reason why her style still works so well today, and it's because Ryan steers clear of anything too trendy. Her outfits revolve around ageless, well-fitting basics: think chunky knit sweaters, structured blazers, and vintage-inspired denim. One of her most iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally — a red turtleneck, brown blazer, and high waisted jeans — never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to replicate.
To help you build an effortlessly chic wardrobe à la the queen of rom-coms, we've put together everything you need for a Meg Ryan fall with pieces you'll wear for years to come. Below, shop 15 autumnal wardrobe essentials inspired by the actress' timeless style.
Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.
A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors including this mocha brown.
Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.
An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.
Have a Meg Ryan fall this year with this effortlessly stylish turtleneck knit.
Stay comfortable while looking put together with a pair of wide-legged trousers.
You'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.
Soft, stretchy, and not too short, this little black skirt pairs perfectly with tights and knee-high boots making it a fall fashion must-have.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great transition piece from fall to winter.
Mid-rise is making a comeback, especially in a gorgeous dark wash with vintage-looking pockets.
Layer this soft cardi over summer dresses, tanks, and tees to take your summer pieces into fall.
Throw this trench coat over jeans and a sweater to keep you warm and stylish once the chill sets in.
One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL.
The sumptuous satin fabric of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Best Sweaters and Fleeces to Shop from Abercrombie's 30% Off Sale
Shop Tory Burch's Big Fall Event for Up to 30% Off Designer Finds
TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale
The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS
Where to Find Birkenstock Boston Clogs — TikTok's Must-Have Fall Shoe
What Is ‘Plazacore Style’ and Why Is TikTok Swooning Over It for Fall
Shop the Viral Fashion Trends from #BamaRush TikTok 2022
Step Up Your Shoe Game With Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite ’90s Trend
24 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50