If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home with some seriously cute, summer furniture essentials, then you're going to want to get clued in on Wayfair's limited-time sale (emphasis here being on limited-time).

ICYMI: happening from June 11 through June 12 is the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Event, where shoppers can take up to 70% off trending home decor pieces and furniture from the retailer — and get free shipping on anything with orders over $35.

Shop the 20th Anniversary Sale

The 48-hour sales event will feature some of Wayfair's biggest deals of the season — with markdowns across all categories, including home decor, season furniture, outdoor and patio essentials, office decor and so much more. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many of Wayfair's most popular home furniture pieces are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best finds from Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Event. Plus, browse Wayfair's most affordable sectional couches, and check out the retailer's best deals on rugs for summer.

