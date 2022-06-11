Shopping

Wayfair 20th Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Outdoor Essentials and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Deals
Wayfair

If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home with some seriously cute, summer furniture essentials, then you're going to want to get clued in on Wayfair's limited-time sale (emphasis here being on limited-time).

ICYMI: happening from June 11 through June 12 is the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Event, where shoppers can take up to 70% off trending home decor pieces and furniture from the retailer — and get free shipping on anything with orders over $35.

Shop the 20th Anniversary Sale

The 48-hour sales event will feature some of Wayfair's biggest deals of the season — with markdowns across all categories, including home decor, season furniture, outdoor and patio essentials, office decor and so much more. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many of Wayfair's most popular home furniture pieces are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best finds from Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Event. Plus, browse Wayfair's most affordable sectional couches, and check out the retailer's best deals on rugs for summer.

Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool
Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool
Wayfair
Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool
$297$167
Char-Broil Gas Grill
Char-Broil Gas Grill
Wayfair
Char-Broil Gas Grill
$360$322
Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Wayfair
Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
$90$42
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender
Wayfair
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender
$180$76
Northridge High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wicker
Northridge High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wicker
Wayfair
Northridge High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Wicker
$5,340$4,000
Kelton Market Umbrella
Kelton Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Kelton Market Umbrella
$76$64
Coridon TV Stand
Coridon TV Stand
Wayfair
Coridon TV Stand
$635$290
Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter
Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter
Wayfair
Rowana Mid Century Pot Planter
$150$90
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Wayfair
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
$300$132
Lorraine TV Stand
Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair
Lorraine TV Stand
$290$120

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Affordable Sectional Couches You Can Buy at Wayfair

The Best Furniture Deals From West Elm’s 50% Off Sale

The Best Deals on Rugs at Wayfair

Amazon's Outlet Has Summer Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Summer 2022

The Chicest Gap Home Furniture at Walmart

 